Matty Jo behind the keys
Senators fans were treated to a special surprise Saturday night, when the social media team announced via X (formerly twitter) that Mathieu Joseph would be the "guest admin" for the first period.
Mathieu brought the energy early, having some fun and showcasing his personality along the way:
He was quick to praise his teammates and also took a some playful jabs.
The energy was high at the end of the first period as he was set to wrap up his time as the guest admin.
After providing commentary on the first period he took the entire intermission to answer a few fan questions in both English and French.
While Matty Jo is a natural behind the keys we'll settle for him being back on the ice helping the Senators.
Watch below for the behind the scenes of Mathieu Joseph taking over the Sens account: