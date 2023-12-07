Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

The set up:

The stage is set for the second Battle of Ontario of the season and just the first at Canadian Tire Centre. The last time out the Senators were able to walk away with a big 6-3 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

The Senators enter tonight riding back-to-back home wins over the Kraken and one of the league juggernauts in the Rangers. The team has reached a point of the season where they're playing at a regular cadence and you can see the difference consistency makes. In each of their last three outings they have come out of the gates playing the right way and stuck to their structures.

Toronto comes into this one having gotten points in eight of their last nine games with a 6-1-2 record since the last time these two saw each other. Along that way however they have been wire-to-wire battles having gone to overtime or a shoot out in six of those efforts.

As these rivalry games tend to go, expect the energy to be high and a full 60-minute battle from two teams looking to grab some crucial divisional points.