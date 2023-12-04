Senators to host Rangers

Previewing the Senators hosting the Rangers Tuesday night for the first of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre

NYR v OTT
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The Senators are back home and hosting the New York Rangers for the first of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre this season! Get your tickets here!

Perhaps the stronges team in the NHL right now, the Rangers pose a real test for the Senators. Their 35 points are tied for second in the NHL behind just the Golden Knights with 36 however they Rangers have three games in hand on Vegas. Playing tonight against the Sharks the Rangers will look to make it six wins in their last seven games before heading to the Nations capital.

The Senators will come into this battle fresh off their shutout victory over the Kraken on Saturday night. Sitting up to five games played behind the pack the Senators will look to carry the momentum from that victory into this test as they continue their busy December schedule that will see them hit the ice 15 times. 

Last season the road team took every game in this series, with the Rangers winning the first game 3-1 at Canadian Tire Centre before Brady Tkachuk put on a heroic effort just three nights later to carry the Sens to a 3-2 victory, tallying two goals and an assist including the game winner on a breakaway in overtime with just 18 seconds left. Of course, the final meeting last season was even more memorable as it was Jakob Chychrun's first game as a Senator as well as Derick Brassard's 1000th NHL game in which he potted two goals to help guide the team to victory. 

These games have a tendency to be exciting from wire-to-wire, expect no less out of this edition!

Watch the recap of the last time the Sens faced the Rangers below:

Condensed Game: Senators @ Rangers

