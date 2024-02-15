Preview: Ducks vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Ducks are in town for their lone trip to Ottawa as the Sens look to make it five straight wins. Get your tickets here!

After a commanding win over the Columbus Blue Jackets the Senators seem to have found their stride. With four straight wins and points in 10 of their last 12 games, averaging 3.91 goals per game over that stretch. On the defensive side the Sens penalty kill has been lights not giving up a power play goal since playing Boston back on Jan. 25. The power play got a boost in their last outing as well potting two goals with the man advantage.

Led by the hot hands of Brady Tkachuk who potted his first hat-trick of the season in their last outing and has five goals in his last five games. Helped by the impact of Shane Pinto who has six points in his last three games and provides crucial depth and a responsible 200-foot game to the line-up this Senators team is clicking at just the right time.

Coming off a big 5-0 loss in Montreal, this Ducks team will be looking to make a statement and hungry to get back in the win wolumn here tonight. With Anaheim's record it might be easy to think that this is an easier win than most, but that's also likely what teams like the Bruins, Hurricanes, Avalanche, Lightning, and the Devils thought before the Ducks beat them all at various times this season reminding them that this is the NHL and anyone can beat anyone on any given night.

Led by Frank Vatrano in the midst of a break out campaign with 22 goals and 38 points through 52 games, key to a Sens win tonight will be shutting him down. The tenth year forward sits just two goals and three points shy of his career highs coming into tonight. Alongside him the Ducks can pack a punch with weapons like Troy Terry (37), Adam Henrique (35), and Mason McTavish (31) all over the 30-point mark for the season.

As the Senators look to extend their longest win streak of the season they will need a disciplined game to contain this wiry Ducks team.