Recap: Senators take down the Blue Jackets

The first period opened with Columbus controlling the play, but without many quality opportunities.

However, the play in the Senators end eventually caught up to them when just seven minutes into the period Dmitri Voronkov blindly threw the puck in front of the Ottawa net. The puck bounced off Jacob Bernard-Docker and behind Anton Forsberg for the first goal of the game.

Off the very next face-off Shane Pinto managed to sneak past the Columbus defenders and put the puck just over the net for Ottawa’s first scoring chance of the evening.

The Senators continued to build on that leading to the first power play of the game when consistent pressure from Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic became too much for the Blue Jackets to handle.

Once the Senators were able to set-up with the power play at the halfway mark of the period. Vladimir Tarasenko took a feed from Thomas Chabot and walked in on Daniil Tarasov before ringing a shot off the right post and forcing the Columbus goaltender to make a sprawling glove save to keep the Blue Jacket lead.

Claude Giroux won the next face-off and kicked off a tic-tac-toe passing play which finished with a Brady Tkachuk goal.