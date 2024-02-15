Black Culture Celebration is back at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate many facets of black culture and raise money to help youth in our community on Thursday night at our Black Culture Celebration.

Be sure to arrive to Canadian Tire Centre early to check out all of the black owned vendors throughout the arena such as Black History Ottawa and the African Hockey Association. Additionally, Black Global Enterprises Inc. will be in house selling carvings, home decor, leather placemats, beaded Jewlery and more. Alongside them will be the CaKU collection who will be selling African crafts jewelry, dolls, purses, and clothing. Lastly, the Senators have partnered with the Outreach Social Care Foundation as their charitable partner for the night.