Black Culture Celebration is back at Canadian Tire Centre

ott-Black Culture Celebration

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate many facets of black culture and raise money to help youth in our community on Thursday night at our Black Culture Celebration.

Be sure to arrive to Canadian Tire Centre early to check out all of the black owned vendors throughout the arena such as Black History Ottawa and the African Hockey Association. Additionally, Black Global Enterprises Inc. will be in house selling carvings, home decor, leather placemats, beaded Jewlery and more. Alongside them will be the CaKU collection who will be selling African crafts jewelry, dolls, purses, and clothing. Lastly, the Senators have partnered with the Outreach Social Care Foundation as their charitable partner for the night.

Boko Imama Black Culture Celebration profile

Fans at Canadian Tire Centre will get to take in a variety of activations celebrating black culture through out the night. Fans won't want to miss KellyLee Evans performing the Canadian and American National Anthems.

Following that there will be a ceremonial first puck drop performed by Jacquie Dixon, a member of the Board of Directors with Hockey Eastern Canada, Dineo Molepo Stearns, a youth hockey player for Kanata Rangers within Kanata Girls Hockey Assocation, and Godlove Ngwafusi, of the African Hockey Association.

Mathieu Joseph Mic'd Up

Canadian Tire Centre will be decked out to celebrate the night. Check out the Gate 1 Upper Concourse to see banners dedicated to black former Sens players.

It's sure to be a great night all around celebrating the important role black culture plays here in the National Capital Region!

