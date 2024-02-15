Game Day 5: ANA vs OTT

4. Black Culture Celebration:

For fans at Canadian Tire Centre tonight there will be a bevy of activations around throughout the arena for our Black Culture Celebration. Go around the concourse to find a variety vendors including Black History Ottawa, the African Hockey Association, Bourne Global Enterprises Inc., the CaKU Collection, and Outreach Social Care Foundation, the charitable partner for the night.

Before puck drop fans will see the Black Cadets carrying the flags before KellyLee Evans belts out the Canadian and American National Anthems. Following that there will be a ceremonial first puck frop from Jacquie Dixon, a member of the Board of Directors with Hockey Eastern Ontario, Dineo Molepo Stearns, a youth hockey player for Kanata Rangers within Kanata Girls Hockey Assocation, and Godlove Ngwafusi of the African Hockey Association.

Additionally, check out the Gate 1 upper concourse for banners celebrating former black Senators players.