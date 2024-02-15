Game Day 5: ANA vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the Anaheim Ducks at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the first of two match ups between the Senators and Ducks, and the lone trip to Ottawa for the Ducks this season. Coming into tonight the Sens are riding a season long four-game win streak and have 18 points in their last 12 games. Captain Brady Tkachuk will look to pick up where he left off on Tuesday night after potting his first hattrick of the season taking him to 25 goals this year and on pace for a career best 42 goals.

Brady Tkachuk with a Hat Trick vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Anaheim will be looking to make up ground following a tough 5-0 loss to Montreal on Tuesday night taking them to 18-32-2 on the year and third worst record in the NHL. That said, this is not a team to be taken lightly having taken down some of the league's elite in the Bruins, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Devils and more. Led by Frank Vatrano in the midst of a break out campaign with 22 goals and 38 points, the Sens will need to slow him down if they want to contain this Ducks team.

2. Roster report:

The Senators recalled defenceman Max Guenette today on an emergency basis to take the spot of Artem Zub tonight. With that the Sens are set to roll 12 forwards and 6 defencemen again, while Joonas Korpisalo looks set to mind the net tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Set to make his season debut Max Guenette is someone to keep your eyes on here today. After making his NHL debut last season, Guenette had a strong training camp performance and carried that right into another stellar campaign in Belleville this season.

In 41 games this season Guenette has four goals and 19 assists for 23 points while playing top pair minutes. All of that culminated in an AHL All-Star nod this year.

Set to play alongside Erik Brännström tonight, someone he has experience playing with having started his AHL career while Brännström was still in Belleville so a little bit of instant chemistry between the two tonight.

4. Black Culture Celebration:

For fans at Canadian Tire Centre tonight there will be a bevy of activations around throughout the arena for our Black Culture Celebration. Go around the concourse to find a variety vendors including Black History Ottawa, the African Hockey Association, Bourne Global Enterprises Inc., the CaKU Collection, and Outreach Social Care Foundation, the charitable partner for the night.

Before puck drop fans will see the Black Cadets carrying the flags before KellyLee Evans belts out the Canadian and American National Anthems. Following that there will be a ceremonial first puck frop from Jacquie Dixon, a member of the Board of Directors with Hockey Eastern Ontario, Dineo Molepo Stearns, a youth hockey player for Kanata Rangers within Kanata Girls Hockey Assocation, and Godlove Ngwafusi of the African Hockey Association.

Additionally, check out the Gate 1 upper concourse for banners celebrating former black Senators players.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Preview: Ducks vs Senators

Post-game Recap: Senators take down the Blue Jackets

Game Day 5: CBJ vs OTT

Preview: Blue Jackets vs Senators

Mailbag Monday: trash talk, Sens jerseys, and some personal favourites

Post-game Recap: Senators defeat the Leafs

Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators

Post-game Recap: Senators at Red Wings

Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Live Blog: Senators at Red Wings

Post-game Recap: Predators vs Senators

Game Day 5: NSH vs OTT

Live Blog: Predators vs Senators

Post-game Recap: Rangers vs Senators

Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Live Blog: Rangers vs Senators

Senators announce teams for Sens Skills presented by CAA