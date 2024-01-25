Preview: Bruins vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The stage is set for the Senators to take on the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre for their only trip to Ottawa this season. Get your tickets here!

Coming into one of their biggest tests of the season the Senators seem to be finding their groove. The whole team defensive structure is hard to ignore as the Sens have won three of their last four and are riding a four-game point streak. In those four games they've outscored their opponents 16-9 with 11 different skaters finding the back of the net. They say teamwork makes the dream work but this is living proof of it.

With a tall task at hand they will turn to their big guns to get the party started and set the tone. Brady Tkachuk paces the Sens with 19 goals though Drake Batherson is quickly making up ground with 16 of his own. Tim Stützle leads the charge in total points again this season with 44 with savvy veteran leader Claude Giroux at his heels with 40 of his own. Set to face NHL All-Star Jeremy Swayman tonight the Senators will have to put him to the test early and often and rely on that teamwork to get as many grade A chances as possible.

At the beginning of the season for the past couple of years we have heard that this would be the year that the Bruins take a step back. Well here we are past the midway point of the season and as the Atlantic Division leaders by seven points it's safe to say they have not taken that step back. Losing David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron seemingly hasn't slowed them down at all as Brad Marchand has excelled in his tenure as Captain, David Pastrnak keeps doing David Pastrnak things and the goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark continues to be lights out.

As one of the only teams this season to rank in the top-ten in goals for (7th), goals against (5th), power play (5th) and penalty kill (7th) there seemingly isn't a weakness to the Bruins game. That being said they come into tonight on the back end of a back-to-back having fallen to Carolina in Boston last night. The Bruins will be hungry for a win and it will be key for the Senators to slowdown NHL All-Star David Pastrnak who is currently third in the NHL with 67 points.