Kids Day is no small success for Senators

What a day! The next generation showed what they had in them for the Kids Takeover game in front of a sold out Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators hosted the Winnipeg Jets. I

The day kicked off with 10-year old, Jr. Reporter Zoe Bertrand asking some hard hitting questions she had prepared for the players as they arrived at Canadian Tire Centre. Zoe followed that up by heading to media to ask head coach Jacques Martin a question about the game ahead.

As a reporter her duties weren't just behind the scenes as she helped introduce the game with Sportsnet's Cameron before throwing to the Jr PA Announcer to get the game started. Once the puck hit the ice, Zoe controlled the Senators live blog for the first and second periods. A natural behind the keys and in front of the camera, Zoe may have a future in this line of work.