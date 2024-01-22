Kids Day is no small success for Senators

What a day! The next generation showed what they had in them for the Kids Takeover game in front of a sold out Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators hosted the Winnipeg Jets. I

The day kicked off with 10-year old, Jr. Reporter Zoe Bertrand asking some hard hitting questions she had prepared for the players as they arrived at Canadian Tire Centre. Zoe followed that up by heading to media to ask head coach Jacques Martin a question about the game ahead.

As a reporter her duties weren't just behind the scenes as she helped introduce the game with Sportsnet's Cameron before throwing to the Jr PA Announcer to get the game started. Once the puck hit the ice, Zoe controlled the Senators live blog for the first and second periods. A natural behind the keys and in front of the camera, Zoe may have a future in this line of work.

Being the voice of the Ottawa Senators in game is no small task, but it was certainly one that 13-year old Zayn Ghadban was up to as the Jr PA Announcer for the day. After introducing the starting line ups (bilingual by the way) with gusto, Zayn seized the mic at every opportunity, calling the penalties and goals as they happened as well as a few in game activations such as Heroes Ridge.

In between periods, worlds collided as our Jr. Reporter Zoe interviewed our Jr. PA Announcer Zayn about how his day was going.

Our in-game host Lauren Fine received a helping hand from Mackenzie Lavigne as the Jr. In-game Host. From welcoming fans down to the boards to support the team for warm ups, to helping Lauren with activities between periods, and even telling fans where they could purchase their favourite merchandise, Mackenzie had her finger prints on A LOT! 

With an infectious personality, and high energy we may have gotten our first glimpse at the next generation's host here at Canadian Tire Centre.

Standing tall next to Sparty is no easy feat, and though he literally was not as tall as Sparty, Nicholas Kaploun's energy would have you believing that he was.

He brought the fans to their feet on more than a few occassions. Using props to get the fans loud, dancing alongside Sparty, and high-fives all around of course. With big shoes (or paws) to fill, Nick was a natural and didn't shy away from the moment.

Suffice it to say the Kids Takeover was a fun day all around and there are some future superstars to keep your eyes on for the next geenration at Canadian Tire Centre. To call the day a success seems like an understatement and surely we all can't wait to hopefully see another Kids Takeover in the future!

Watch a recap of the full day here:

The kids are taking over Canadian Tire Centre

