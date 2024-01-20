The stage is set for Sens Skills 

The rosters are locked and the events are lined up as we approach Sens Skills

The countdown is on, we're just nine days away from Sens Skills presented by CAA at Canadian Tire!

The stage is set for an action packed day as the Senators will be split into two teams for a head-to-head face off to test a wide range of skills.

Fastest skater: It's time to get to the bottom of who has the fastest wheels in the Fastest Skater contest. Last season Mark Kastleic took home the crown but the competition is sure to be fierce this year.

Hardest shot: Drake Batherson will look to hold onto the title of the hardest shot with some new heavy hitters joining the field this season.

Accuracy challenge: Though Shane Pinto boasted the fastest time in the accuracy challenge last year downing his targets in 7.8 seconds, it was Josh Norris that showcased his precision winning the head-to-head in the final round to claim to claim the accuracy challenge. With the two on the same team this year we're set to get a new look in the championship round.

Puck control relay: Team White and Team Black will go head-to-head in the puck control relay, last year it was Brady Tkachuk's Team Black that won after Josh Norris claimed a narrow victory in the final.

Skills challenge: The Skills challenge provides an opportunity for both sides to showcase their holistic skills set as they are put to the test through a series of obstacles that will challenge their passing abilities, shooting, skating and more.

Shootout: The Senators will get to showcase their creativity as they put the goaltenders to the test during the shootout challenge

3v3: The day will conclude with each side will get to showcase their best in an overtime set up facing off in a three-on-three style head-to-head.

Sens Skills roster

Tkachuk and Chabot draft Sens Skills teams

As we inch closer to the event itself there are rumblings that there will be some guest appearances. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for an announcement in the coming days.

News Feed

Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT

Game Day 5: WPG vs OTT
Jets vs Senators

Live Blog: Jets vs Senators
ott-senators hockey talks recap

Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell another success
Senators sign Shane Pinto

Senators sign Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract
Recap Canadiens vs Senators

Recap: Canadiens vs Senators
Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT
Canadiens vs Senators

Live Blog: Canadiens vs Senators
Post Game Recap - 1.16.24

Post-game Recap: Avalanche vs Senators
Game Day 5: COL vs OTT

Game Day 5: COL vs OTT
Avalanche vs Senators

Live Blog: Avalanche vs Senators
Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach

Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach
Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT
Sharks vs Senators

Live Blog: Sharks vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF
Senators at Sabres

Live Blog: Senators at Sabres
Matty Jo behind the keys

Matty Jo behind the keys
Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

Game Day 5: OTT at CGY