RECAP: Senators defeat Canadiens

The Senators battled the Montreal at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night and came away with another resounding victory.

It was the second time in the past five nights that these division rivals faced-off and the second time the Senators scored four or more goals.

The Senators opened the scoring early with a patient short-handed marker from Ridly Grieg at 7:45 of the first period. After a quick face-off win by Josh Norris, Greig reached around the Montreal goalkeeper to bury the rebound off Erik Brannstrom’s one-timer from the point.

Only a few moments later Jake Sanderson carried the puck across the Montreal blueline and fired a shot toward the net that narrowly missed, only to be held in at the line by Zub. Zub passed the puck back to Sanderson who put the puck off the post and in to give the Sens a two-goal lead.

Montreal had two odd-man opportunties in the final five minutes of the first period, but on seperate occasions both Brendan Gallagher and Juraj Slafkovsky were unable to get a shot off to test Joonas Korpisalo and the period ended with Ottawa leading shots 11-6.