Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and more

Much of the conversation regarding Boston has been focused on its physicality – particularly in the wake of comments from Bruins coach Marco Sturm on Friday.

“We are bigger, stronger,” Sturm said. “We are more physical. We just have to be smart, but we’re gonna go after them.”

Multiple members of the Sabres – including coach Lindy Ruff along with forwards Alex Tuch and Josh Doan – were asked about those comments on Saturday. Their answers all struck the same tone: We heard them, but we’re confident in our identity.

“That’s his take on his team,” Ruff said. “I have a lot of respect for what our team has done and how we play and the speed we play the game. They’ve got a good team. I mean, they know who they are and we know who we are.”

Boston did rank fifth in the NHL in hits – but also ranked second in penalty minutes, which could be an area for Buffalo to take advantage of. The Bruins were shorthanded a league-high 278 times and had the NHL’s 24th-ranked penalty kill (77.0 percent).

Physicality aside, the Bruins will try to enforce slower, low-event game through the neutral zone. Their 59 goals allowed on the rush were the sixth fewest in the NHL during the regular season, according to Stathletes.

Jeremy Swayman, of course, has a hand in all of it. The goaltender had a .907 save percentage this season but has a .922 mark in 20 career playoff games.