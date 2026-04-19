Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and more

The Sabres open the playoffs on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

Round 1_Game 1_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The wait is finally over.

The Buffalo Sabres host Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins tonight at KeyBank Center. It will be Buffalo’s first playoff game since April 26, 2011.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG 

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Gotham Sports App / Fubo TV

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

Better Days are here, Buffalo 💙💛

Series coverage

Lineup notes

Alex Lyon (lower body) and Noah Ostlund (upper body) both returned to practice on Saturday. Lyon is expected to be available for Game 1, likely as backup to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Ostlund – who has not played since March 25 – is expected to play at some point in the series, according to coach Lindy Ruff. The rookie has not been officially ruled out for Game 1.

If recent practices are any indication, the Sabres could be opting for heavy presences toward the bottom of their lineup. Saturday’s practice saw Josh Dunne centering the fourth line between Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn. Logan Stanley and Conor Timmins were the third defense pair.

Check back following the Sabres’ morning skate (scheduled for 10:30 a.m.) for potential lineup updates. In the meantime, here’s how the full group lined up on Saturday:

Practice

Scouting the Bruins

20260418 Preview Stats

Regular-season stats and rankings

Much of the conversation regarding Boston has been focused on its physicality – particularly in the wake of comments from Bruins coach Marco Sturm on Friday.

“We are bigger, stronger,” Sturm said. “We are more physical. We just have to be smart, but we’re gonna go after them.”  

Multiple members of the Sabres – including coach Lindy Ruff along with forwards Alex Tuch and Josh Doan – were asked about those comments on Saturday. Their answers all struck the same tone: We heard them, but we’re confident in our identity.

“That’s his take on his team,” Ruff said. “I have a lot of respect for what our team has done and how we play and the speed we play the game. They’ve got a good team. I mean, they know who they are and we know who we are.”

Boston did rank fifth in the NHL in hits – but also ranked second in penalty minutes, which could be an area for Buffalo to take advantage of. The Bruins were shorthanded a league-high 278 times and had the NHL’s 24th-ranked penalty kill (77.0 percent).

Physicality aside, the Bruins will try to enforce slower, low-event game through the neutral zone. Their 59 goals allowed on the rush were the sixth fewest in the NHL during the regular season, according to Stathletes.

Jeremy Swayman, of course, has a hand in all of it. The goaltender had a .907 save percentage this season but has a .922 mark in 20 career playoff games.

Gameday need to know

  • All fans - attending the game or not - are invited to attend Sabrehood Block Party, which is a free, non-ticketed event. The Block Party includes a Pregame Party in the Plaza (beginning at 4:30 p.m.) and a watch party at Canalside (beginning at 5:30 p.m.). Fans who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP here. 
  • Fans are encouraged to ride the NFTA Metro-rail, which drops off at Canalside. Find parking and traffic information here.
  • Sabres.com/Playoffs will have all pertinent fan information today and throughout the playoffs.

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