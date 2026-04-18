Practice Report | Lineup notes and player comments on the eve of Game 1

Lindy Ruff pulled aside Josh Doan, Jack Quinn and Zach Benson and delivered some playoff wisdom following practice at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

“[Lindy told us] it takes one shift to get playoff experience, and once you get that one shift underway, then you should be ready to go,” Doan said.

A host of Sabres players – Doan, Quinn and Benson included – will get their first taste of the playoffs on Sunday, when they host Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. The anticipation only ratcheted up Saturday, with white rally towels adorning the 19,070 seats surrounding the Sabres as they held their final pre-playoff practice.

Buffalo does have its share of playoff tested veterans, including a Stanley Cup winner in Bowen Byram and a pair of finalists in Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod. We explored the topic of playoff experience, and how the Sabres’ style might translate, here.

“I’m just really excited,” Tuch said. “I was thinking about it a little bit last night and it was a little harder to fall asleep. It’s been an unbelievable season so far.

“I feel like the players, I’ve said before, are really proud of what we’ve accomplished, but the work’s not done, and in our eyes it’s just beginning. We’re ready to come out and play a really good Boston Bruins team, and we’re going to come out swinging in Game 1.”

Here’s more from Saturday’s practice.