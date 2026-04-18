Practice Report | Lineup notes and player comments on the eve of Game 1

Plus notes on the 4th line, injury updates and more.

Blue
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Lindy Ruff pulled aside Josh Doan, Jack Quinn and Zach Benson and delivered some playoff wisdom following practice at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

“[Lindy told us] it takes one shift to get playoff experience, and once you get that one shift underway, then you should be ready to go,” Doan said.

A host of Sabres players – Doan, Quinn and Benson included – will get their first taste of the playoffs on Sunday, when they host Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. The anticipation only ratcheted up Saturday, with white rally towels adorning the 19,070 seats surrounding the Sabres as they held their final pre-playoff practice.

Buffalo does have its share of playoff tested veterans, including a Stanley Cup winner in Bowen Byram and a pair of finalists in Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod. We explored the topic of playoff experience, and how the Sabres’ style might translate, here.

“I’m just really excited,” Tuch said. “I was thinking about it a little bit last night and it was a little harder to fall asleep. It’s been an unbelievable season so far.

“I feel like the players, I’ve said before, are really proud of what we’ve accomplished, but the work’s not done, and in our eyes it’s just beginning. We’re ready to come out and play a really good Boston Bruins team, and we’re going to come out swinging in Game 1.”

Here’s more from Saturday’s practice.

Ostlund, Lyon return

Noah Ostlund (upper body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) were both full participants in practice. Colten Ellis (maintenance) remained absent but is expected to be available in the series against the Bruins, Ruff said.

Ostlund has been out since sustaining his injury on March 25. He’d been skating on his own, but Saturday’s practice marked another step in his recovery.

“We’ll see how he feels after taking faceoffs and being involved in practice,” Ruff said regarding the rookie forward. “Definitely a possibility (against Boston). I don’t know for Game 1, but he is right there, knocking on the door.”

“I felt good today,” Ostlund added. “So we’ll see tomorrow.”

Lyon has been out since straining a muscle at the April 8 morning skate. He is expected to be available for Game 1.

“I feel really good – physically, mentally,” Lyon said. “Just kind of a weird [injury], honestly. I’ve never really experienced it or been with anybody that’s experienced it. So, didn’t really know – a little bit confusing at first, but kind of when you started to get into the next few days, it started to feel better and better every day.”

Lineup notes

Ostlund practiced on an extra line with Tanner Pearson and Tyson Kozak. The rest of the lineup was the same as in Thursday’s practice:

Practice

Of note:

  • Josh Dunne centered the fourth line for the second straight practice, this time with Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn on the wings. Asked after practice how Dunne carved out a full-time NHL role this season, Ruff pointed to the 6-foot-4 forward’s physicality, ability to hang onto pucks, and faceoff prowess – all of which would come in handy against a physical opponent in the Bruins.
  • The Sabres rotated defensemen on the third pair, but first reps on each drill went to Logan Stanley and Conor Timmins – possibly an indication that they’ll get the nod for Game 1.

Sabres address Sturm comments

Bruins coach Marco Sturm caught some attention on Friday for his analysis of the difference between his team and the Sabres:

“We are bigger, stronger,” Sturm said. “We are more physical. We just have to be smart, but we’re gonna go after them.”  

Those in the Sabres’ dressing room who were asked about the comments on Saturday all struck the same tone: Yes, they heard the comments, but they’re not going to change the way they play.

 “That’s his take on his team,” Ruff said. “I have a lot of respect for what our team has done and how we play and the speed we play the game. They’ve got a good team. I mean, they know who they are and we know who we are.”

Added Doan: “Obviously we’ve all seen it, it is everywhere right now, but at the end of the day I think our group trusts what we’re doing here and we’ll just let that play out throughout the series and we’re going to stick to our game plan."

Locker room sound

Noah Ostlund - April 18, 2026

Lindy Ruff - April 18, 2026

Josh Doan - April 18, 2026

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