Sabres announce important playoff parking and traffic information

The Buffalo Sabres have announced important parking and traffic information for Game 1 of the team’s playoff series on Sunday, April 19:

Perry Street will be closed between Washington St. and Illinois St. starting at 12:00pm on Sunday.

Access to the KeyBank Center ramp and surface lots will be via Michigan Avenue to Perry Street or South Park Avenue.

Access to LECOM Harborcenter will be via Main Street to Perry Street. Southbound traffic on Washington Street will be directed onto Scott Street at the intersection, with Scott Street open in both directions.

The KeyBank Center parking ramp is sold out. Parking is available in the KeyBank Center surface lot (Perry St./Baltimore St.) and LECOM Harborcenter parking ramp for presale purchase.

Parking lots will be open at 12:00pm. Tailgating is not permitted in any of our KeyBank Center parking lots or ramps.

Fans are encouraged to ride the NFTA Metro-rail which drops off at Canalside. Find NFTA playoff information here.

Fans who do not have tickets to the game are invited to attend the Sabrehood Block Party, which is free and open to the public. The event consists of a pregame Party in the Plaza (open three hours before puck drop) and a Watch Party at Canalside (open two hours before puck drop). Find more information on the Sabrehood Block Party here.

Visit Sabres.com/playoffs to stay up to date on all things related to playoffs including event programming and game information.