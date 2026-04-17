Sabres confident their roster and playstyle will translate to playoffs

Tage Thompson is no stranger to high-stakes hockey; in the last year alone, the star American forward has played leading roles in gold-medal runs at the IIHF World Championship and The Winter Olympics. But through nine NHL seasons with 529 games, 216 goals, 406 points, etc., the 28-year-old has never gotten a taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That’s about to change. Thompson will make his playoff debut when the Buffalo Sabres begin Round 1 against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and he feels his international experience will come in handy when he takes the ice at KeyBank Center.

“It’s a lot of intensity and pressure,” he said. “I think those are the games you live for, and you want to play more of those, and now we have an opportunity to do that in the playoffs, which is exciting.”

Many of Thompson’s Sabres teammates are in the same boat, with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Josh Doan, Josh Norris, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, Owen Power, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – the list goes on – also taking their first steps onto the postseason stage.

Absent a wealth of playoff experience, Buffalo’s mostly homegrown core feels it’s been battle-hardened by the journey of this regular season; in last place in early December, the Sabres played near-must-win games for the last four months and dominated with a 39-9-5 record. The tight, nasty, division-deciding games versus Tampa Bay come to mind.

“It’s not an easy task, finding yourself in the bottom of the league and trying to dig yourself out of that,” Thompson said. “A lot of adversity, a lot of challenges, and you don’t get to where we are without having a good character group in here. … Definitely, I think, experiences that will help prepare us for the playoffs.”

Added Lindy Ruff, who’s coached 101 playoff games after playing 52: “Some of them are younger, some of them have a little bit of experience, but they handled all the pressure situations. When we needed to win games, the group came up.”

The playoffs aren’t uncharted territory for all the 2025-26 Sabres – top-of-the-lineup pieces Alex Tuch (66 career games), Ryan McLeod (56), Jason Zucker (52) and Bowen Byram (27) highlight the list. Byram won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with Colorado; Tuch and McLeod have both played in the Stanley Cup Final.

Further, depth trade pickups Luke Schenn (58 games, two Stanley Cups) and Tanner Pearson (59 games, one Cup) have seen it all. Fellow deadline acquisition Logan Stanley, who’ll likely start the playoffs on Buffalo’s third pair, played 17 playoff games with Winnipeg. As Thompson described those three: “Guys that have been in playoffs, have won and know what it takes to go the distance.”