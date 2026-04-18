5 storylines to watch in Round 1 between Sabres, Bruins

Home-ice advantages

The division-champion Sabres earned the right to host Games 1 and 2 (and 5 and 7 if necessary), which could be a big deal against the Bruins.

Boston finished .500 (16-16-9) on the road, 20th best in the NHL, while Buffalo played .695 hockey (26-10-5) at home, fourth best. The streak of 18 consecutive KeyBank Center sellouts will continue into Round 1, and the first playoff games in town since 2011 are sure to be hostile environments for the visitors.

“Our fans have done just such an amazing job of the atmosphere they’ve brought,” Beck Malenstyn said. “I really have no idea how much more they can bring, and I’m sure they’re gonna find a way, so we’re really looking forward to playing in front of them.”

“I feel that they’ve gone through some training; it’s been playoff atmosphere and the fans have been electric inside this building,” added coach Lindy Ruff. “It will probably get to a little higher level, but it’ll be part of what we learn to grow with.”

At TD Garden, meanwhile, the Bruins were the NHL’s second-best home team in the regular season at .720 (29-11-1). The Sabres haven’t been fazed by road hockey, though, going 22-4-2 (.821) since their Dec. 9 turnaround in Edmonton.

Buffalo went 0-1-1 in two October visits to Boston, but so much has changed over the last six months that the Sabres aren’t putting too much stock into those performances.

“Not really using those games at all,” Ruff said. “I mean, there’s parts of those games we looked at to see what it looked like compared to the end of the year. I can give you one: Our puck management is so much better now than it was at the start of the year.”