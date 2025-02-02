Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Red-hot Kuli

A recent promotion has elevated Jiri Kulich from rookie contributor to first-line standout; in five games as Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka’s center, the 20-year-old has totaled four goals and three assists. And Kulich’s two-goal night Friday versus Nashville included the game winner with two minutes remaining.

The line has accounted for nine of Buffalo’s 16 goals at 5-on-5 over the last five games while allowing just two goals in 57:04 of ice time. Ruff gave Kulich this first-line opportunity with his responsible, 200-foot game in mind, and the results – aided by instant chemistry with the wingers – have backed that up.

“It’s just unbelievable to play with those guys,” Kulich said. “Especially with Tommer – he’s not just a great player, but an amazing person, too. Yeah, he’s helping me a lot on the ice [and] off the ice too.”

Kulich’s first two-goal performance came Dec. 23 at the Islanders as Buffalo snapped its 13-game winless streak. Beginning that night, he’s tied for the NHL rookie lead with seven goals. His 11 goals this season are tied for third on the rookie list.

By any metric, with his performance of late, Kulich has vaulted up rookie leaderboards while emerging as an invaluable piece of the Sabres’ offense.

2. The top pair

Saturday's practice report detailed the recent performance of Bowen Byram, whose 26:19 of ice time and four shot blocks led the Sabres on Friday. One of those blocks came in the final seconds, denying a Filip Forsberg one timer and securing the 4-3 win.

Both Byram and his coach noted his progress as a defender – a crucial development, considering his partnership with the offensively active Rasmus Dahlin.

“Typically, you play an offensive guy with a stay-at-home (guy),” Ruff said. “We’ve got two offensive guys, and Bo is taking a little bit more of a defensive posture.”

While Byram has 24 points (5+19) this season, only two have come in the last 12 games. As he exhibited versus Nashville, the pending restricted free agent can be just as impactful as his pair’s more defensive player. And it won’t be long before the scoring comes again, too.

“He’s got the green light to go offense whenever he wants,” Ruff said.

3. Scouting the Devils

The well-rested Devils haven’t played since Wednesday. Despite winning three of their last four, they’ve gone 5-7-3 since Dec. 28 and have averaged 2.40 goals scored in those 15 games, compared to 3.37 per game before Dec. 28.

Still, they sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points (29-18-6).

“They’ve been a good team,” Ruff said of the Devils, whom he coached from 2020-2024. “They’ve had some struggles recently, but they’ve still got some elite speed up front… You look at Jesper Bratt, you look at Jack Hughes. Luke Hughes on the back end might be one of the best skaters in the league. So you’ve got to make sure you dot your i’s and cross your t’s."

Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 60 points (20+40), while his brother Luke, a defenseman, has 21 points (4+17) in his second full NHL season. Bratt has a team-high 42 assists and trails only Jack Hughes with 58 points.

Two-way forward Nico Hischier leads the Devils with 24 goals but is out with an upper-body injury.

“That’s significant,” Ruff said of his former captain’s absence. “He’s your faceoff guy, he’s your power-play guy, he’s your penalty-killing guy. He was a guy that I trusted in every situation. Played against every top line. I liken him to (Patrice) Bergeron in Boston. That’s how much I thought of him when I coached him.”

New Jersey is also without Jacob Markstrom (knee), the starting goalie with a .912 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average in his first season with the team. Jake Allen (.908, 2.55) will carry the load in Markstrom’s absence.

The Devils outscored Buffalo 7-2 between the season-opening games in Prague, with the Sabres’ goals coming from Owen Power and Thompson.