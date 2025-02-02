'He refuses to be denied' | Looking back on Gilbert's journey from local youth hockey to the NHL

6:30 a.m.

Dennis Gilbert Sr. comes home from his night shift with the Buffalo Police Department and immediately drives Dennis Jr. to St. Joe’s, where he meets a few of his football teammates for an hourlong workout ahead of the school day.

Once the bell rings, it’s off to classes until 2:30 p.m.

Richard Crozier graduated from St. Joe’s in 1994 and spent 15 years coaching the school’s federation hockey team. He is aware of the preconceived notions that one might attach to a player who graduated from a private school – that, in some way, it might have come easily.

“They couldn’t be more wrong,” Crozier said. “Dennis busted his ass for what he got. I’m really proud of him.”

Crozier coached Gilbert during his Pee-Wee Major season with Amherst, then again when Gilbert joined the federation team at St. Joe’s as a sophomore. In neither instance was Gilbert the outright best player on his team – at least not at the start.

“To suggest at St. Joe’s that he was our best player by a mile, that’s not true,” Crozier said. “It’s just not true. There were really good players on those teams. We won a state championship. But what separates Dennis from, I guess anyone who I’ve ever really worked with, is how determined he is.”

Crozier recalls the team traveling to Saratoga, New York for an annual tournament about a month into Gilbert’s sophomore season. The team was carrying seven defensemen and, in an attempt to give the group a jolt, Crozier decided to scratch one for a game. He and his coaching staff took the easy way out by selecting Gilbert – the tall, lanky, youngest one of the bunch.

“We look back at that all the time and we laugh,” Crozier said. “What were we doing? I will say though, he was pissed off. He did not like sitting in the stands. And when he came back from that, he was just so determined.”

Gilbert worked to become one of St. Joe’s most oft-playing defensemen by the end of his sophomore season. He took over games during his junior year, which ended with a state championship victory in which he scored a power-play goal.

By the time his junior year ended, Crozier knew it was time for Gilbert to move on. He spent his senior year of high school playing for Michael Peca with the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

“He was our best defenseman by the time he ended with us,” Crozier said. “He climbed up the depth charts pretty quickly and won a state championship. It was like, ‘OK, Dennis, it’s time for you to go.’ He went on and he did some great things. And yeah, every step of the way we’ve obviously been paying attention.”