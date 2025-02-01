'It’s been the most amazing place and the most amazing experience that anybody could ever have'

When Ray stepped to the podium, he reflected on a hockey journey that began back in Stirling, Ontario, a town that had never before produced an NHL player.

"My driving force was to make my family and everyone back home proud," he said.

That he did, becoming a fifth-round draft pick in 1988 and beginning his professional career in Rochester under influential coach John Van Boxmeer.

“Boxy gave me the greatest advice on what I needed to do to become an NHL player,” Ray said. “He told me at the time what the Sabres wanted, and he was right; 446 minutes in penalties, 46 fighting majors in my first season in the American Hockey League kind of set the stage for my future career, so thank you to Boxy for that great information.”

Ray proceeded to reflect on – and thank – his NHL coaches in Buffalo, from Rick Dudley to John Muckler to Ted Nolan to Lindy Ruff. Ruff and the rest of the present-day Sabres observed the ceremony from their bench, all sporting Rob Ray t-shirts.

“To the current players, my advice is appreciate (and) respect the opportunity you’re getting, because it goes quick,” Ray said. “Embrace playing here in Buffalo – the city deserves it.”

He acknowledged Sabres fans, those inside a packed KeyBank Center and beyond, for their support over the years:

“To the greatest and most resilient fans in the world: Thank you for accepting me, appreciating me and understanding my role early. You’re special people. I came to this city in 1989. Today, I’m proud to say I’m a resident of Western New York, the home of amazing, passionate and caring people.”

“What really sets Rob apart is his connection to the city,” May said. “He became part of the fabric of Buffalo, whether it’s his charity work, his time as a broadcaster or just being a friendly face around town. Rob has always given back to this community. He embraced Buffalo, and Buffalo, you embraced him right back.”

Since concluding his 15-year playing career, Ray has only grown closer to the fanbase through his broadcasting work. He attributes his involvement and success in that second career to longtime partner Rick Jeanneret, a Sabres Hall of Famer in his own right, who passed away in 2023. Jeanneret was represented at the ceremony by his wife Sandra.

As Ray remembers, Jeanneret threatened to retire in the early 2000s if Ray didn’t embrace a role as the team’s color commentator. Ray wouldn’t allow that to happen, and he’s been a staple in the broadcast booth – and sometimes between the benches – ever since.

“I was lucky enough to have the great Rick Jeanneret as a mentor,” Ray said. “He was special. And it’s nice to see Cupcake (Sandra) here tonight… RJ, I know you’re looking down on us right now, you’re critiquing my speech. But thank you for the legendary fight calls and for teaching me how to be a broadcaster. I truly miss you, especially hanging out at those little dive bars on the road. Shooting a lot of BS together. It’s just been fantastic, and I miss you a lot buddy – we all do.”