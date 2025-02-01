'It’s been the most amazing place and the most amazing experience that anybody could ever have'

Rob Ray relishes induction into Sabres Hall of Fame.

By Justin Alpert
When Rob Ray arrived at KeyBank Center around 5 p.m. on Friday, with his top button undone and a smile on his face, everything appeared as usual for the color commentator ahead of the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Nashville Predators.

But what followed inside was a once-in-a-lifetime honor for Ray, who was inducted as the 44th member of the Sabres Hall of Fame before Buffalo earned a 4-3 comeback win.

“I’m honored and I feel extremely privileged to be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame,” Ray said.

Fans filed into the arena early, while those who know Rayzor best – his parents John and Edith, wife Juliean, daughter Jordan and son Robert Jr.; broadcast partner Dan Dunleavy; and a collection of Sabres alumni and Hall of Famers – gathered on the ice.

Dunleavy, who served as the emcee, began the pregame ceremony by introducing the franchise icons in attendance, a group including but not limited to Brad May, Ryan Miller, Danny Gare, Gord Donnelly and Donald Audette.

The Sabres’ owners, Kim and Terry Pegula, were also in attendance. On Friday morning, Terry unveiled Ray’s Hall of Fame plaque on the wall outside Buffalo’s locker room. And Kim was present for the ceremony and game, watching alongside her husband.

“It’s great that she was able to get here,” Ray said. “Knowing everything, just to make that effort to come, I think it’s awesome.”

Dunleavy then turned things over to Brad May, Ray’s partner-in-crime with the Sabres from 1991-1998, who echoed a common sentiment: In his role as one of the NHL history’s greatest enforcers, Ray also became one of the most beloved teammates.

“That’s a tough way to make a living,” May said, referencing Ray’s countless fights and 3,206 career penalty minutes. “But Rob wasn’t out there just dropping the gloves for fun. Every fight, every hit, every penalty was about one thing – was about protecting his teammates. And let me tell you, there was no better feeling than knowing Rayzor had your back.

“He wasn’t just a player. He was a leader, a protector and the kind of guy you’d go to war with any day of the week.”

Following May’s speech, the KeyBank Center videoboard played a highlight reel featuring plenty of fighting, the occasional goal and testaments from teammates and colleagues, each of whom gushed over Ray’s impact on the franchise and the city.

When Ray stepped to the podium, he reflected on a hockey journey that began back in Stirling, Ontario, a town that had never before produced an NHL player.

"My driving force was to make my family and everyone back home proud," he said.

That he did, becoming a fifth-round draft pick in 1988 and beginning his professional career in Rochester under influential coach John Van Boxmeer.

“Boxy gave me the greatest advice on what I needed to do to become an NHL player,” Ray said. “He told me at the time what the Sabres wanted, and he was right; 446 minutes in penalties, 46 fighting majors in my first season in the American Hockey League kind of set the stage for my future career, so thank you to Boxy for that great information.”

Ray proceeded to reflect on – and thank – his NHL coaches in Buffalo, from Rick Dudley to John Muckler to Ted Nolan to Lindy Ruff. Ruff and the rest of the present-day Sabres observed the ceremony from their bench, all sporting Rob Ray t-shirts.

“To the current players, my advice is appreciate (and) respect the opportunity you’re getting, because it goes quick,” Ray said. “Embrace playing here in Buffalo – the city deserves it.”

He acknowledged Sabres fans, those inside a packed KeyBank Center and beyond, for their support over the years:

“To the greatest and most resilient fans in the world: Thank you for accepting me, appreciating me and understanding my role early. You’re special people. I came to this city in 1989. Today, I’m proud to say I’m a resident of Western New York, the home of amazing, passionate and caring people.”

“What really sets Rob apart is his connection to the city,” May said. “He became part of the fabric of Buffalo, whether it’s his charity work, his time as a broadcaster or just being a friendly face around town. Rob has always given back to this community. He embraced Buffalo, and Buffalo, you embraced him right back.”

Since concluding his 15-year playing career, Ray has only grown closer to the fanbase through his broadcasting work. He attributes his involvement and success in that second career to longtime partner Rick Jeanneret, a Sabres Hall of Famer in his own right, who passed away in 2023. Jeanneret was represented at the ceremony by his wife Sandra.

As Ray remembers, Jeanneret threatened to retire in the early 2000s if Ray didn’t embrace a role as the team’s color commentator. Ray wouldn’t allow that to happen, and he’s been a staple in the broadcast booth – and sometimes between the benches – ever since.

“I was lucky enough to have the great Rick Jeanneret as a mentor,” Ray said. “He was special. And it’s nice to see Cupcake (Sandra) here tonight… RJ, I know you’re looking down on us right now, you’re critiquing my speech. But thank you for the legendary fight calls and for teaching me how to be a broadcaster. I truly miss you, especially hanging out at those little dive bars on the road. Shooting a lot of BS together. It’s just been fantastic, and I miss you a lot buddy – we all do.”

The ceremony was an ultimate celebration of Ray’s 37 years and counting as a Buffalo Sabre. The man who lived to defend his teammates took no shortcuts in thanking them, and they – along with the fanbase, relished their opportunity to thank him in return.

Miller, inducted in 2023, concluded the ceremony by passing the Sabres Hall of Fame sword off to Ray, continuing a tradition that connects generations of Buffalo hockey legends.

For most in Buffalo, the lasting image of Ray likely involves a snarl and some blood. Perhaps he’s shirtless, his jersey having just been wrestled off in a scrum. But as Friday night verified, those fights had a longer-lasting impact than five minutes in the box. And they only begin to tell the story of the newest Sabres Hall of Famer.

“Those nights where I was coming off the ice and there was blood coming out of [my] face somewhere, that wasn’t red,” Ray said. “That was blue and gold.”

From Rayzor's family, friends and teammates

