Practice Report | Byram talks game-ending block, defensive focus

Notes from Saturday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter.

20250201 Practice
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Bowen Byram still had his missed attempt at the empty net looming in the back of his mind as Filip Forsberg wound up for a slap shot in the final seconds of the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

With about 10 seconds remaining, Byram had intercepted a shot in front of his own goal and missed his attempt at the empty net by inches. Instead, the play was an icing, which allowed for one final opportunity for Forsberg to tie the game.

Byram stepped into the shot lane, braced himself, and took the shot off his right leg to seal the 4-3 win.

The defenseman chuckled as he revisited the game-ending block following the Sabres’ practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday.

“I had a chance to clear it which would have probably ended the game twice there,” he said. “Missed the empty net, and then that puck that I gave right to Forsberg. I knew I didn’t really have much of a choice that time.”

Bo Byram addresses the media

The late block was Byram’s fourth in a game that saw him skate a team-high 26:19, continuing a trend for the 23-year-old defenseman as he’s settled into a top-pair role alongside Rasmus Dahlin.

Byram’s average ice time of 23:12 is a career high by more than a full minute. His total ice time of 1,183:03 leads the Sabres and is the 22nd highest mark in the NHL.

“I think I’m just trying to play a good defensive game,” he said. “I feel like that’s something I’ve really tried to focus on this year and I feel like I’ve taken good strides in that area of the game, and then trying to contribute as much as I can offensively. I’ve just been trying to play hard.

“Like I said, really trying to focus on the defensive side of the puck. It’s a tough part of the game, but the better you can get at it the more you’re going to be trusted and the better you can play.”

The defensive focus has earned Byram a role as an all-situations player – including power play, special teams, and end-of-game shifts like the one he found himself in on Friday.

“Those are blocks that help you win games,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “He’s been the one defenseman that’s been in a lot of big blocks on broken plays where he’s been able to sacrifice his body for a chance to keep the puck out of our net.”

Here’s more from Saturday’s practice.

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

News and notes

1. Tyson Kozak did not practice due to an illness. Connor Clifton, who missed the past two games due to an illness, was a full participant.

Peyton Krebs centered the fourth line between Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty in Kozak’s absence. Jordan Greenway, who is working his way back from injury, also took repetitions on that line.

2. The stands were packed at LECOM Harborcenter, with Season Ticket Members invited to take in the afternoon practice:

Saturday’s practice lines

Forwards
77 JJ Peterka20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn 
29 Beck Malenstyn19 Peyton Krebs81 Sam Lafferty  / 12 Jordan Greenway
DefensemenGoalies
4 Bowen Byram26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
23 Mattias Samuelsson25 Owen Power 47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson10 Henri Jokiharju
8 Dennis Gilbert75 Connor Clifton

Up next

The Sabres continue their homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. It will be Youth Hockey Day, with special festivities planned in celebration of minor hockey in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

