Practice Report | Byram talks game-ending block, defensive focus

Bowen Byram still had his missed attempt at the empty net looming in the back of his mind as Filip Forsberg wound up for a slap shot in the final seconds of the Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

With about 10 seconds remaining, Byram had intercepted a shot in front of his own goal and missed his attempt at the empty net by inches. Instead, the play was an icing, which allowed for one final opportunity for Forsberg to tie the game.

Byram stepped into the shot lane, braced himself, and took the shot off his right leg to seal the 4-3 win.

The defenseman chuckled as he revisited the game-ending block following the Sabres’ practice at LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday.

“I had a chance to clear it which would have probably ended the game twice there,” he said. “Missed the empty net, and then that puck that I gave right to Forsberg. I knew I didn’t really have much of a choice that time.”