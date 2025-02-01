'A good team game' | Sabres pay tribute to Rayzor with hard-fought win over Preds 

Jiri Kulich scored a pair of goals in the victory.

POSTGAME REPORT
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Bowen Byram skated into the left faceoff circle and blocked a heavy slap shot from Filip Forsberg as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Friday night.

Byram’s gloves – and jersey – were on, but the play was still a fitting tribute to the man who had been inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame during an emotional pregame ceremony hours earlier.

“[Rob Ray] was the ultimate team player,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who coached Ray for his final six seasons in Buffalo, said.

“On a night like this, to win that way and have really what I felt was a really good team game – you got to feel good about it.”

The Sabres turned in a performance befitting an icon of the group affectionately remembered as “the hardest working team in hockey,” amassing 23 hits, 16 blocked shots, and a perfect 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill.

And, like those late-90s squads, they had a Czech player creating a personal highlight reel in rookie Jiri Kulich, whose second goal of the night broke a 3-3 tie with 2:04 remaining in the game. Kulich raced down the left side of the ice, caught a pass from Tage Thompson low in the circle, and sent a quick shot past the blocker of goalie Justus Annunen.

Go inside the room after the 4-3 win!

Kulich’s game-winning goal – and Byram’s last-second block – served as the exclamation point on a back-and-forth game from the Sabres, who led 2-0 on early goals from Ryan McLeod and Kulich but found themselves trailing 3-2 midway through the second period.

Jason Zucker, playing the Predators for the first time since departing the team this past offseason, deflected a pass from Alex Tuch for the tying goal with 7:34 remaining in the second period, at which point the Sabres reassumed control of the game.

“That’s what it takes,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “I mean, if you’re down one goal or whatever coming into the third, it doesn’t matter. The game is 60 minutes. That’s what we did today.”

Buffalo remained composed even after Kulich was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking during the opening minute of the third period. Byram, Mattias Samuelsson, and Zach Benson all blocked shots on the ensuing penalty kill. With 39 seconds remaining on the Kulich penalty, Benson outraced Brady Skjei to a loose puck down the ice and drew an interference call against the Predators.

Despite the time spent shorthanded, the Sabres outshot the Predators 11-8 during the third period.

“Improving our third periods is a really big deal,” Ruff said. “Solving, you know, when the other team comes with a lot of pressure is a big deal. Blocking a shot is a really big deal.”

A big deal, and a fitting tribute to Rayzor.

“He’s the stereotype of a Buffalonian, a Buffalo Sabre,” Dahlin said. “I have so much respect for him. You need a guy like that in your life, so I’m happy to chat with him every day. Unbelievable human.”

“To see him go in the Hall of Fame, he’s not the flashiest of players, that’s for sure,” Tuch added. “But like everyone says, he wore his heart on his sleeve, and he gave everything to the city of Buffalo.”

So did Byram, Benson, Kulich, and the rest of the Sabres on Friday.

Here’s more from a special win.

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Predators 3

1. A bit of serendipity: The 4-3 final was the same as Buffalo’s win over Nashville on April 1, 2022, the night Rick Jeanneret was honored with a banner in the KeyBank Center rafters.

Rayzor paid tribute to his late broadcast partner during his pregame speech.

“RJ, I know you’re looking down on me right now, critiquing my speech, but thank you for your legendary fight calls and for teaching me how to be a broadcaster,” he said. “I truly miss you.”

Congrats, Rayzor!

2. Find a full recap of Rayzor’s induction – along with photos, tribute videos, and more content that aired throughout the night – here.

3. Kulich said his parents made the trip from Czechia to watch Friday’s game, their first time seeing him play in Buffalo. They picked a good one – although, he’s had a bunch of those lately.

Kulich is up to 11 goals this season, placing him in a tie for third in the rookie goal-scoring race. Nine of those goals have come since the beginning of December.

“I mean, he’s unbelievable,” Dahlin said. “I think he’s going to be one of the best in the league. At that age he is right now and doing the stuff he’s doing out there, it’s pretty special. It’s fun to watch, honestly. He’s unbelievable.”

Both of Kulich’s goals on Friday showcased his world-class shot. On his first goal, he caught a stretch pass at the offensive blue line, carried the puck into the left circle and – as a defender closed in – sent a sharp wrister into the far-side corner.

But, as has been the case throughout the 20-year-old’s rookie season, Ruff came away impressed with Kulich’s 200-foot game while shouldering the duties of a top-line centerman.

“[His parents] should be proud of the way he played,” Ruff said. “He played a heck of a game. I thought he out-legged them a couple of times. His play in his own end for a young centerman was really good.”

4. Byram led the Sabres in ice time at 26:19 and had four blocked shots, including the one to seal the victory during the final seconds.

“He was selling out,” Tuch said. “He’s been selling out a lot lately too and he really cares, really wants to win. It’s infectious and it’s really good to see and he’s been stepping up and he’s becoming a leader.”

5. Dahlin had a pair of assists to move past Mike Ramsey for second place among defensemen in franchise history, with 257. Phil Housley holds the Sabres record for career assists by a defenseman with 380.

Up next

The Sabres continue their homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon. It will be Youth Hockey Day, with special festivities planned in celebration of minor hockey in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

