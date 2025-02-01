'A good team game' | Sabres pay tribute to Rayzor with hard-fought win over Preds 

Bowen Byram skated into the left faceoff circle and blocked a heavy slap shot from Filip Forsberg as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Friday night.

Byram’s gloves – and jersey – were on, but the play was still a fitting tribute to the man who had been inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame during an emotional pregame ceremony hours earlier.

“[Rob Ray] was the ultimate team player,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who coached Ray for his final six seasons in Buffalo, said.

“On a night like this, to win that way and have really what I felt was a really good team game – you got to feel good about it.”

The Sabres turned in a performance befitting an icon of the group affectionately remembered as “the hardest working team in hockey,” amassing 23 hits, 16 blocked shots, and a perfect 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill.

And, like those late-90s squads, they had a Czech player creating a personal highlight reel in rookie Jiri Kulich, whose second goal of the night broke a 3-3 tie with 2:04 remaining in the game. Kulich raced down the left side of the ice, caught a pass from Tage Thompson low in the circle, and sent a quick shot past the blocker of goalie Justus Annunen.