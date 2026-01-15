Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens should be well acquainted by the end of the month.

The Sabres host the Canadiens tonight at KeyBank Center, marking the first of three matchups between the two teams over the next 17 days. They’ll meet again in Montreal a week from tonight, then conclude the season series Jan. 31 in Buffalo.

The rivalry should only be amplified given the stakes in the standings. The Canadiens are in third place in the Atlantic Division; the Sabres trail them by five points, but with two games in hand.

The Sabres are coming off an important win in the standings on Wednesday, having beaten the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 to move back into the first wild card spot and improve to 14-2-0 in their last 16 games.

Read about the win – which featured a two-goal performance from Rasmus Dahlin and a dazzling save from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – in Wednesday’s Postgame Report.

What’s been an electric atmosphere in KeyBank Center of late will have an added dimension on Thursday as 19 alumni return for 2005-06 Reunion Night. A special pregame celebration will begin at 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.