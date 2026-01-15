'I want to hug everybody' | Afinogenov looks ahead to 2005-06 Reunion

The winger is among the alumni in town for Thursday's game against Montreal.

20260115 Afinogenov
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Maxim Afinogenov is stopped periodically by familiar faces as he walks through the halls of KeyBank Center, exchanging wide smiles and big hugs with each reintroduction.

He sees Rip Simonick, the team’s former equipment manager. George Babcock and the rest of the current equipment staff show him around the locker room, which was renovated two summers after he left Buffalo. Near the player entrance, longtime security officer James McDuffie shouts “Max!” and gives a big embrace.

Finally, Afinogenov arrives at the Zamboni doors and steps up to the glass, overlooking the ice where he spent nine seasons from 1999 to 2009. He points to the near side of the rink.

“That’s where Drury scored,” he says, referring to Chris Drury’s dramatic tying goal in the final seconds of a 2007 playoff game against the Rangers – a game that Afinogenov won in overtime. “Mine was at the other end.”

Afinogenov is among the alumni in town for 2005-06 Reunion Night on Thursday, when the Sabres will celebrate the team that shocked the NHL with a 110-point season and the first of back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Final.

That season was the best, statistically, of the high-flying winger’s career. He led the 2005-06 team with 73 points, his elite skating well suited for the NHL’s new post-lockout rules which clamped down on interference.

He played with Buffalo until 2008-09, then spent one more NHL season with Atlanta before returning home to Russia – where he continued to play in the KHL until age 40. These days, he owns a restaurant in Moscow – but his real job is as parent to his three children, driving to hockey and tennis practices.

“I am a professional taxi driver,” he told Sabres Live.

Sabres.com caught up with Afinogenov ahead of the reunion to discuss his memories of Buffalo.

Maxim Afinogenov joined Duffer & Marty

Is this your first time since seeing the arena since you left the NHL?

“When I was with Atlanta I played here, yeah.”

What comes to mind as you look around?

“I miss it. I miss it. It’s good memories. A lot of stuff to remember. Good times here.”

When you found out the Sabres were holding this reunion, what was your reaction?

“Oh, right away, I said yes. I wanted to bring my kids and my wife but they’re busy with school and practice and stuff like that, that’s why they’re not here. Maybe in the summertime, we’ll come together.”

Had it been on your mind to come back here eventually?

“Yeah, I thought about it. I thought about bringing my kids here, show them how I lived here, maybe a couple of games with the Sabres.”

Your son plays hockey – have you shown him your highlights of playing in Buffalo?

[Laughs.] He can take the remote control and do it himself, on YouTube or something.

Who are you excited to see here?

“I’m excited to see everybody! I want to see all the guys, speak to them. It’s interesting, what they’re doing right now and what’s going on. I just want to hug everybody.”

You’ve got 19 guys coming back for this reunion. What do you think that says about the 2005-06 team?

“I mean, we got a good team. The guys were like friends. Everybody probably wants to see each other.”

You were coming out of the lockout that season with a lot of young guys on the roster. Do you remember having any expectation that your team might be better than the outside world expected?

“I don’t think any expectation. We were just playing the game, we loved the game. It was passion for the game, that’s why we played. The rules changed after the lockout and I think it helped our team a little bit, to open up the ice for us. Right now even, you can see, you cannot touch the guys. It’s a penalty right away. It’s even better [laughs].

Your team had 11 third-period comebacks that season. Why?

“We fight till the end. That’s it. We fight till the end and we want to win the game. It doesn’t matter what the score was.”

What was it like living in Buffalo at that time?

“It’s great. I mean, in the beginning when I came from Moscow, it was different because Moscow is a big city and has lots of things going on. Buffalo is a different, quiet city. But when I started playing here, I loved the people, I loved Buffalo. I got so many friends here. It was a real, real comfortable life here.

Maxim Afinogenov's goals from 2005-06

Which linemates did you click with the most?

“Probably Roysie and Vanek. Those guys, we are pretty close styles of play. I think we played pretty well.”

The fans here still remember that line. How would you describe each of your roles?

“I think it was like a puzzle. Everybody brought something there. It clicked.”

Can you believe Lindy Ruff is the coach here again 20 years later?

“Yes! It’s good. He’s probably the guy who can put the team in the playoffs right now. It’s good he’s here. He’s experienced and he knows Buffalo.”

What do you remember about him as a coach?

“Good discipline. He’s just a good guy. Guys like him. Yeah, sometimes he’s tough to play for, but he’s a good guy.”

Do you have a favorite moment with Buffalo?

“When we played in the playoffs. Good times. The whole city would come to our games. It’s pretty exciting.”

Favorite goal?

“The overtime goal against the Rangers.”

What are you looking forward to on Thursday?

“I don’t know what to expect, but I’m just so excited to be here. Just to see the guys, see the fans, see the city. I want to say thanks to the fans. It was a great time here.”

