'I want to hug everybody' | Afinogenov looks ahead to 2005-06 Reunion

Maxim Afinogenov is stopped periodically by familiar faces as he walks through the halls of KeyBank Center, exchanging wide smiles and big hugs with each reintroduction.
He sees Rip Simonick, the team’s former equipment manager. George Babcock and the rest of the current equipment staff show him around the locker room, which was renovated two summers after he left Buffalo. Near the player entrance, longtime security officer James McDuffie shouts “Max!” and gives a big embrace.
Finally, Afinogenov arrives at the Zamboni doors and steps up to the glass, overlooking the ice where he spent nine seasons from 1999 to 2009. He points to the near side of the rink.
“That’s where Drury scored,” he says, referring to Chris Drury’s dramatic tying goal in the final seconds of a 2007 playoff game against the Rangers – a game that Afinogenov won in overtime. “Mine was at the other end.”
Afinogenov is among the alumni in town for 2005-06 Reunion Night on Thursday, when the Sabres will celebrate the team that shocked the NHL with a 110-point season and the first of back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Final.
That season was the best, statistically, of the high-flying winger’s career. He led the 2005-06 team with 73 points, his elite skating well suited for the NHL’s new post-lockout rules which clamped down on interference.
He played with Buffalo until 2008-09, then spent one more NHL season with Atlanta before returning home to Russia – where he continued to play in the KHL until age 40. These days, he owns a restaurant in Moscow – but his real job is as parent to his three children, driving to hockey and tennis practices.
“I am a professional taxi driver,” he told Sabres Live.
Sabres.com caught up with Afinogenov ahead of the reunion to discuss his memories of Buffalo.