'I want to hug everybody' | Afinogenov looks ahead to 2005-06 Reunion

Is this your first time since seeing the arena since you left the NHL?

“When I was with Atlanta I played here, yeah.”

What comes to mind as you look around?

“I miss it. I miss it. It’s good memories. A lot of stuff to remember. Good times here.”

When you found out the Sabres were holding this reunion, what was your reaction?

“Oh, right away, I said yes. I wanted to bring my kids and my wife but they’re busy with school and practice and stuff like that, that’s why they’re not here. Maybe in the summertime, we’ll come together.”

Had it been on your mind to come back here eventually?

“Yeah, I thought about it. I thought about bringing my kids here, show them how I lived here, maybe a couple of games with the Sabres.”

Your son plays hockey – have you shown him your highlights of playing in Buffalo?

[Laughs.] He can take the remote control and do it himself, on YouTube or something.

Who are you excited to see here?

“I’m excited to see everybody! I want to see all the guys, speak to them. It’s interesting, what they’re doing right now and what’s going on. I just want to hug everybody.”

You’ve got 19 guys coming back for this reunion. What do you think that says about the 2005-06 team?

“I mean, we got a good team. The guys were like friends. Everybody probably wants to see each other.”

You were coming out of the lockout that season with a lot of young guys on the roster. Do you remember having any expectation that your team might be better than the outside world expected?

“I don’t think any expectation. We were just playing the game, we loved the game. It was passion for the game, that’s why we played. The rules changed after the lockout and I think it helped our team a little bit, to open up the ice for us. Right now even, you can see, you cannot touch the guys. It’s a penalty right away. It’s even better [laughs].

Your team had 11 third-period comebacks that season. Why?

“We fight till the end. That’s it. We fight till the end and we want to win the game. It doesn’t matter what the score was.”

What was it like living in Buffalo at that time?

“It’s great. I mean, in the beginning when I came from Moscow, it was different because Moscow is a big city and has lots of things going on. Buffalo is a different, quiet city. But when I started playing here, I loved the people, I loved Buffalo. I got so many friends here. It was a real, real comfortable life here.