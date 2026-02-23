‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

The Sabres’ captain discusses his experience in Milan, and more from Monday’s practice.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

With The Winter Olympics wrapped up in Milan, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is back on the ice in Buffalo. The captain practiced with the team at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday, two days ahead of the Sabres’ return to action against the New Jersey Devils.

“It was awesome to be at the Olympics, an honor to represent the country, to hang out with the Swedish guys, speaking Swedish,” Dahlin said. “I wanted different results when it comes to hockey, so sour taste, but it is what it is.”

Sweden went home without a medal after losing last Wednesday’s quarterfinal game in overtime to the United States. Dahlin skated a team-high 21:23 per game while scoring five points (1+4) and quarterbacking Sweden’s first power-play unit. In five games, he confirmed his status as one of the best defensemen in the world.

Rasmus Dahlin - February 23, 2026

“I thought he looked unreal out there,” said Sabres teammate Bowen Byram. “… When you’re playing with him, you get so used to it that you don’t even realize it anymore, you get kind of numb to it. But then watching on TV, you’re a spectator obviously, and especially at that high level, it’s the best of the best, and for him to be able to do that, I think it just speaks to how good of a player he is.

"We all knew that in our organization, but I’m not sure he totally gets the love he deserves for how good he is.”

Dahlin didn’t experience too much away from the rink in Italy because of the busy schedule and many Olympic sports taking place up in the Alps, but he returned to Buffalo raving about the hockey.

Like last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, the Olympics had him playing with and learning from fellow Swedish blueliners (and childhood idols) like Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson. And the short tournament challenged the 25-year-old with high-stakes hockey, experience that should prove useful for his eventual Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. That could come as soon as April, with the Sabres currently occupying the first wild card spot.

“Almost every game was a must-win for us, so I got a chance to work on handling emotions and handling pressure,” Dahlin said. “… I was able to work on my own game in terms of that, and I know what it takes to be on a big stage and play important games, so I think I can bring experience with that (to Buffalo)."

That quarterfinal matchup pitted Dahlin against Sabres teammate (and now gold medalist) Tage Thompson. At one point in the third period, Thompson, who scored three goals in Italy, began lining up a hit in the corner before recognizing No. 26 in yellow in his crosshairs; the 6-foot-6 forward peeled off to avoid contact.

“That was nice,” Dahlin recalled. “… He’s a stud. It’s fun to play with him, that’s for sure."

Dahlin was shaken up late in regulation against the United States but was fine, and he was on the ice for Mika Zibanejad’s game-tying goal. He didn’t get an opportunity in 3-on-3 overtime, though, and Quinn Hughes won it for the Americans.

“Losing that game switched my focus right away to Buffalo,” Dahlin said. “I’m so excited to get this thing going. We have a really good thing going on, and now the fun begins.”

The Sabres are equally excited to have their captain back in the mix. Monday’s practice, the team’s fifth since returning from the break, offered Dahlin one quick tune-up before this stretch of 25 games in 50 days.

“Just the way he leads with his work ethic on and off the ice, it’s definitely infectious in our room,” Byram said, “so it’s great to have him back.”

Here’s more from practice.

Monday’s practice lines

Practice

Forward Tyson Kozak skated on the first line in place of Thompson, who arrived with Team USA in Florida on Monday afternoon. It’s still unclear whether Thompson will play Wednesday in New Jersey.

“We really don’t have anything mapped out right now,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “It just depends on how things go. He’s had an unbelievable experience, and it’s going to be a tough two or three days for all those guys. Busy, really busy, and (it’s) to be expected.”

With Thompson back in the mix, Kozak figures to slide down to the fourth line. Forwards Josh Norris and Josh Dunne are both expected to come off injured reserve and face the Devils.

Norris will likely return on a line with Noah Ostlund and Josh Doan. Despite only playing 11 minutes together at 5-on-5 so far this season, they’ve got the makings of an effective group.

“I really liked the line in practice. Watching, they’ve been really good,” Ruff said. “… Almost all lines, a lot of times, you have one guy (Doan) that can be that dirty guy, get the net front, and then you’ve got a couple guys (Norris, Ostlund) that can make plays, get pucks into that area.”

Benson update

Forward Zach Benson has been sidelined from practice due to another upper-body injury, separate from the one he suffered Feb. 2 in Florida. Ruff doesn’t expect him to play during the upcoming three-game road trip.

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff - February 23, 2026

Bowen Byram - February 23, 2026

Up next

The Sabres and Devils face off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

