‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

“I thought he looked unreal out there,” said Sabres teammate Bowen Byram. “… When you’re playing with him, you get so used to it that you don’t even realize it anymore, you get kind of numb to it. But then watching on TV, you’re a spectator obviously, and especially at that high level, it’s the best of the best, and for him to be able to do that, I think it just speaks to how good of a player he is.

"We all knew that in our organization, but I’m not sure he totally gets the love he deserves for how good he is.”

Dahlin didn’t experience too much away from the rink in Italy because of the busy schedule and many Olympic sports taking place up in the Alps, but he returned to Buffalo raving about the hockey.

Like last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, the Olympics had him playing with and learning from fellow Swedish blueliners (and childhood idols) like Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson. And the short tournament challenged the 25-year-old with high-stakes hockey, experience that should prove useful for his eventual Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. That could come as soon as April, with the Sabres currently occupying the first wild card spot.

“Almost every game was a must-win for us, so I got a chance to work on handling emotions and handling pressure,” Dahlin said. “… I was able to work on my own game in terms of that, and I know what it takes to be on a big stage and play important games, so I think I can bring experience with that (to Buffalo)."

That quarterfinal matchup pitted Dahlin against Sabres teammate (and now gold medalist) Tage Thompson. At one point in the third period, Thompson, who scored three goals in Italy, began lining up a hit in the corner before recognizing No. 26 in yellow in his crosshairs; the 6-foot-6 forward peeled off to avoid contact.

“That was nice,” Dahlin recalled. “… He’s a stud. It’s fun to play with him, that’s for sure."

Dahlin was shaken up late in regulation against the United States but was fine, and he was on the ice for Mika Zibanejad’s game-tying goal. He didn’t get an opportunity in 3-on-3 overtime, though, and Quinn Hughes won it for the Americans.