Dahlin’s ‘good feeling’ sparks Sabres' power play, helps beat Flyers

Though streaky this season, the Buffalo Sabres’ power play has the talent – especially the quarterback up top – to get hot at any moment.

Rasmus Dahlin led that charge Wednesday at KeyBank Center, scoring two power-play goals in a 5-2 Sabres win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I had a good feeling going into the game. I felt mentally good, and I was happy today,” said the defenseman, who snapped a nine-game goal drought. “… It’s been a crazy year, but good day. Sometimes you get your bounces.”

His first goal put Buffalo up 1-0 midway through the opening period. The captain spun off the wall to catch longtime Selke Trophy candidate (and one-time winner) Sean Couturier out of position, then skated into the open ice and snapped one past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar.

On the next power-play tally, Dahlin stepped into the high slot and beat backup goalie Samuel Ersson – Vladar had exited with injury after the first period – for his second of the game.