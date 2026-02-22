Keys to Sabres’ post-break schedule

The Winter Olympics are over, with Tage Thompson and the United States beating Canada in overtime in Sunday’s gold medal game.

“It’s unbelievable,” New York-born forward Alex Tuch said after Sunday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter. “They brought an unbelievable team, and to win gold… I know it means the world to all those guys, but it means the world to everybody that’s represented the U.S.”

Now, it’s time for the Sabres to resume their playoff pursuit. On Wednesday, after a week of practices but 19 days without games, Buffalo will take on the New Jersey Devils to begin this final (and pivotal) stretch of schedule. Thompson could join the team in time for that game, and Swedish Olympian Rasmus Dahlin is expected back at practice Monday.

A 21-5-2 run since Dec. 9 – no team has won more games in that span – has the Sabres (32-19-6, 70 points) in the first Eastern Conference wild card spot, but they’ve got plenty of close company above and below them in the standings.

Here are the biggest keys to locking down a playoff berth during these final 25 games.