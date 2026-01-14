'Everything collided at the right time' | Ruff shares memories of returning 2005-06 alumni

Lindy Ruff will see some familiar faces roaming the KeyBank Center halls in the upcoming days, as 19 alumni arrive in town for 2005-06 Reunion Night on Thursday.

“I’m excited – I hope they’re excited to see me,” Ruff said with a laugh. “No, it will be great seeing them, seriously. Years go by and you wonder what some of these guys have been up to. It will be great saying hello and seeing where their lives have gone.”

Coming out of the lockout, the 2005-06 Sabres stunned the hockey world with a 110-point season and a run to the Eastern Conference Final. They featured a mix of veterans – headlined by co-captains Chris Drury and Danny Briere – and young talent which had spent the previous year growing together in Rochester.

Under Ruff’s direction, they capitalized on post-lockout rules that prevented defenders from holding and interfering, allowing the Sabres to make the most of their high-flying offensive abilities.

They were never out of a game. Their 11 third-period comeback wins remain a franchise record, and they added five overtime wins in the playoffs.

Several players from the team believe they would have won the Stanley Cup, had it not been for a slew of postseason injuries to their defense corps. Even down four regulars on the back end, they made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

“Everything collided at the right time for us,” Ruff said.

Here’s a rundown of the 19 players expected to be in attendance on Thursday, with a thought from Ruff on each.