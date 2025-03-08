Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres visit the defending champions and look to snap a five-game winless streak.

March 8
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The NHL trade deadline has passed, the Buffalo Sabres have made some moves and they now head to Amerant Bank Arena for a Saturday night showdown with the Florida Panthers.

On Buffalo’s current NHL roster, in come Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker, while out go Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and Henri Jokiharju. Add on two-year extensions for Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway, and it was a busy few days for general manager Kevyn Adams and the front office.

Made it very clear to the league that we were open for business,” Adams told the media following Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline. “I feel like we accomplished our goal coming into the trade deadline period of making our team better.”

Buffalo has followed a 6-1-0 stretch with a five-game winless streak (0-4-1), most recently falling 6-5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Sabres split their two October matchups at KeyBank Center with the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have caught fire since the end of January.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop at 6 p.m.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes

Both Jack Quinn and Greenway exited Thursday’s loss early due to illness.

Norris is expected to enter the lineup for his Sabres debut, while the Alberta-born Bernard-Docker, due to border customs, may be slightly delayed in joining the team.

The Sabres didn’t practice Friday, so check back after the 11:30 a.m. morning skate for potential lineup updates from coach Lindy Ruff.

Storylines

1. Deadline deals

The Sabres were busy ahead of Friday’s deadline.

They acquired from Ottawa a pair of former first-round picks in the 25-year-old forward Norris and 24-year-old defenseman Bernard-Docker. In exchange, the Senators received Cozens, Gilbert and the Sabres’ second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He’s a 200-foot center – very, very talented, responsible on both sides of the puck,” Adams said of Norris, who’s scored 20 goals and won 53.8 percent of his faceoffs this season. “We think [he’s] going to be a guy that can come in, give us a boost and make the guys around him better.”

The Sabres also inked Jason Zucker and Greenway to two-year extensions running through the 2026-27 season. The forwards, who had both voiced their desire to stay in Buffalo, will continue setting an example for the team’s younger players with their veteran leadership and hard-nosed games.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, traded to Boston, netted a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. The deal ends Jokiharju’s six-season, 351-game tenure in Buffalo.

And Buffalo acquired defenseman Erik Brannstrom from the Rangers in exchange for forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Adams said Brannstrom will join the Rochester Americans (AHL).

2. Goals against

Buffalo has been outscored 25-14 in their last five games, with goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer combining for an .839 save percentage during that span. On multiple occasions during the skid, Ruff has made it clear he wants more from his netminders.

“I think we need a save,” Ruff said following Thursday’s 6-5 loss, which saw Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy struggle as well before tightening up in the third period to defend a late Lightning lead.

That said, Luukkonen found himself on the wrong end of some bad breaks in that game, as three of Tampa Bay’s goals redirected off Sabres defensemen on their way into the net. And a similar bounce got past Reimer for a Canadiens goal Monday.

3. Scouting the Panthers

The season series heads south after the Sabres and Panthers traded 5-2 wins in October at KeyBank Center. Prior to those games, Florida had beaten Buffalo in four straight matchups.

Florida’s first big deadline move sent goalie Spencer Knight and a first-round pick to Chicago for defenseman Seth Jones. Saturday will mark the third game with the Panthers for Jones, who’s skated on a pair with Niko Mikkola and averaged 20:40 of ice time in two wins.

They also acquired Brad Marchand from Boston, who’s week-to-week with an upper-body injury, as well as San Jose’s Vitek Vanecek to be their new backup goalie.

The Panthers have won five straight games and 10 of their last 12 since Jan. 29, allowing an NHL-low 1.67 goals per game – with a .946 save percentage from Sergei Bobrovsky – during that span.

Florida is without forward Matthew Tkachuk, who suffered a groin injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off and isn’t expected to return during the regular season.

Game notes

  • The Sabres are 14-8-3 this season when Ryan McLeod records one or more point.
  • Alex Tuch has scored eight goals in his last nine games. Only Leon Draisaitl has more goals (10) since Feb. 4.
  • Among NHL defensemen since Feb. 8, Rasmus Dahlin ranks first in goals (5) and is tied with Cale Makar for first in points (11).

