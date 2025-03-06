'I'm happy to be in Buffalo' | Greenway talks contract extension, belief in Sabres' future

Greenway, 28, has established himself as a versatile, respected veteran on an exceedingly young roster in the two years since the Sabres acquired him from the Minnesota Wild ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

In those two years, he has transformed himself into one of the NHL’s most oft-used penalty killers (with an average shorthanded ice time that ranks second among league forwards), moved up and down the lineup, and even spent stints playing center.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff lauded Greenway’s versatility while speaking about the extension on Thursday, along with his two-way reliability.

“He skates well for a big man, defends well,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff sad. “He’s a good man and he’s well-respected in our room. You need those guys. You need veteran guys. He’s a good guy to follow when it comes to on-ice play and the way he plays the game.”

Greenway’s importance to the lineup has been evident when he’s been out of the lineup. A middle-body injury that ultimately required surgery sidelined him for two separate stretches, costing him a total of 33 games.

His very first game back – an 8-2 win over the New York Rangers on Feb. 22 – Greenway helped created two first-period goals with his backchecking and offensive-zone puck possession. He finished that contest with a game-high six hits.

“He's a huge piece of this locker room,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said that night. “It's great having him back and he drives so much of our energy, he's so physical, so loud and he's always talking on the bench. It's really a huge piece back there for us."