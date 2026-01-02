Thompson named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games

“You never want to turn down an opportunity to represent your country and play for something bigger than yourself and play against the best players in the world,” he said.
Thompson leads the Sabres in goals (20) and points (37) this season. He becomes the latest in an impressive lineage of Sabres to represent the United States at the Olympics, headlined by defenseman Mike Ramsey – a member of the “Miracle” 1980 team – and goaltender Ryan Miller, the Most Valuable Player of the 2010 tournament.
Thompson’s patriotism extends beyond the ice. He personally sponsors the Sabres’ “Tickets for Troops” program, which provides veterans with tickets to games, autographed Thompson jerseys, and recognition on the video board.
“Anytime you get to put that crest on and represent your country, it means a lot,” Thompson said. “I mean, the men and women who sacrifice their lives so we can live the lives we do over here, it’s why I get to play the game. It’s special to me. I take a lot of pride in being an American.”
The full schedule for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Group B
Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Thursday, Feb. 12
Group A
Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Group C
Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. - Rho Arena
Friday, Feb. 13
Group B
Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. -- Santaguilia Arena
Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Group A
France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Saturday, Feb. 14
Group B
Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Group C
Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Sunday, Feb. 15
Group A
Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Group C
USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Denmark vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. -- Rho Arena
Tuesday Feb. 17
Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 18
Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 8:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m -- Santagiulia Arena
Friday, Feb. 20
Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Saturday, Feb. 21
Bronze medal game, 2:40 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Sunday, Feb. 22
Gold medal game, 8:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena