Thompson named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games

Tage Thompson was pulled aside by general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen on Wednesday morning, shortly before the Buffalo Sabres departed for their morning skate in Dallas.

Kekäläinen handed Thompson a phone and, on the other end of the line, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin spoke the words Thompson had been waiting his whole life to hear.

Tage Thompson is an Olympian.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know if I was going to be on the team or not,” Thompson said. “A lot of good American-born players. You never know, right? So, a little nerve-wracking answering the phone.

“When I heard him say I was on the team, just kind of a big sigh of relief, excitement, a bunch of different emotions going through you at the same time. Really cool. It’s a goal I’ve worked towards for a very long time and dreamt of as a kid. For it to be coming true now is pretty special.”

Thompson was officially announced on Friday morning as part of Team USA’s 25-man roster for Milano Cortina 2026. He joins captain Rasmus Dahlin, who was announced as one of the initial members of Sweden’s roster in June, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who as announced as part of Finland's roster on Friday.