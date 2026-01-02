Thompson named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games

The United States has announced its 25-man roster for Milano Cortina 2026.

SSC-3969_Tage_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson was pulled aside by general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen on Wednesday morning, shortly before the Buffalo Sabres departed for their morning skate in Dallas.

Kekäläinen handed Thompson a phone and, on the other end of the line, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin spoke the words Thompson had been waiting his whole life to hear.

Tage Thompson is an Olympian.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know if I was going to be on the team or not,” Thompson said. “A lot of good American-born players. You never know, right? So, a little nerve-wracking answering the phone.

“When I heard him say I was on the team, just kind of a big sigh of relief, excitement, a bunch of different emotions going through you at the same time. Really cool. It’s a goal I’ve worked towards for a very long time and dreamt of as a kid. For it to be coming true now is pretty special.”

Thompson was officially announced on Friday morning as part of Team USA’s 25-man roster for Milano Cortina 2026. He joins captain Rasmus Dahlin, who was announced as one of the initial members of Sweden’s roster in June, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who as announced as part of Finland's roster on Friday.

Sabres head Massage therapist and mobility specialist Brett Crompton will join Thompson as a member of Team USA’s staff. Kekäläinen is an assistant general manager on Finland’s staff.

Thompson has been one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers since his breakout season in 2021-22. His 178 goals since that season began rank 10th among NHL players and second only to Auston Matthews among players born in the United States.

Despite his résumé, Thompson was left off Team USA for last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best international men’s hockey tournament since before he had entered the league. He was finally invited to Boston to serve as an emergency replacement player for the championship but watched that game from the press box.

With the Olympics in mind, Thompson jumped at the opportunity to play for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship this past May. He scored the overtime winner in the final game to capture the United States’ first gold medal in the event since 1933.

“You never want to turn down an opportunity to represent your country and play for something bigger than yourself and play against the best players in the world,” he said.

Thompson leads the Sabres in goals (20) and points (37) this season. He becomes the latest in an impressive lineage of Sabres to represent the United States at the Olympics, headlined by defenseman Mike Ramsey – a member of the “Miracle” 1980 team – and goaltender Ryan Miller, the Most Valuable Player of the 2010 tournament.

Thompson’s patriotism extends beyond the ice. He personally sponsors the Sabres’ “Tickets for Troops” program, which provides veterans with tickets to games, autographed Thompson jerseys, and recognition on the video board.

“Anytime you get to put that crest on and represent your country, it means a lot,” Thompson said. “I mean, the men and women who sacrifice their lives so we can live the lives we do over here, it’s why I get to play the game. It’s special to me. I take a lot of pride in being an American.”

The full schedule for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Group B
Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Thursday, Feb. 12

Group A
Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. - Rho Arena

Friday, Feb. 13

Group B
Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. -- Santaguilia Arena
Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena

Group A
France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 14

Group B
Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15

Group A
Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Denmark vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. -- Rho Arena

Tuesday Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 8:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m -- Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game, 2:40 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game, 8:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

