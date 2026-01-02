Luukkonen named to Team Finland’s Olympic roster

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play for Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Team Finland announced its roster Friday, with a goalie trio of Luukkonen, the Nashville Predators’ Juuse Saros and the Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Lankinen.

“I think a lot of it, even playing hockey in the NHL, how big of a privilege that is, and now getting to go to the Olympics, it’s huge,” Luukkonen told Sabres.com. “I’m just really, really excited.”

The Sabres are also sending Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and American forward Tage Thompson to The Winter Olympics – the first to feature NHL players since 2014 in Sochi. And Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is on Finland’s management team for the 2026 tournament, so he’ll join his fellow countryman Luukkonen in Italy.

Seven Finnish goalies have played in the NHL this season, and Luukkonen ranks first in goals-against average (2.46), first in save percentage (.903) and second in wins (7). He’s been at his best lately, going 3-0-0 with a .962 save percentage and 1.00 GAA during Buffalo’s 10-game winning streak.

For his career, Luukkonen’s 78 wins rank third among active Finnish goalies, trailing only Saros and the Boston Bruins’ Joonas Korpisalo.

Luukkonen was on Finland’s roster for last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off but didn’t dress for a game, as Lankinen made two starts and Saros made one. But Lankinen’s performance for Vancouver this season (.885 save percentage, 3.41 GAA) could help Luukkonen’s case for playing time at Milano Cortina 2026.

In front of its goalies, Finland will deploy star talent including the Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and the Dallas Stars’ Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen.

“Now, getting the NHL players to go there, Finland will have a really, really good team,” Luukkonen said. “We’re able to challenge every country in the tournament. I think [The Winter Olympics will] be really big in Finland.”

Luukkonen’s most recent international play came at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he went 3-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and 1.80 goals-against average en route to a gold medal.

Before that, the Espoo native watched Finland capture bronze medals in Sochi in 2014 and Vancouver in 2010, the last two Winter Olympics with best-on-best men’s hockey.

“I’ve been watching those games when I was younger; I know the whole country was watching,” he said. “So, getting to be on the other side of the screen will be really, really awesome.”

Here’s the full The Winter Olympics men’s hockey schedule (all times EST):

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Group B

Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Thursday, Feb. 12

Group A

Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Group C

Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. – Rho Arena

Friday, Feb. 13

Group B

Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. – Santaguilia Arena

Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. – Rho Arena

Group A

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 14

Group B

Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Group C

Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. – Rho Arena

USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15

Group A

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Group C

USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Denmark vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. – Rho Arena

Tuesday Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. – Rho Arena

Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Quarterfinal, 8:10 a.m. – Rho Arena

Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m – Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game, 2:40 p.m. – Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game, 8:10 a.m. – Santagiulia Arena