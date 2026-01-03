Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

COLUMBUS – Today, they go for franchise history.

The Buffalo Sabres will look to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon at Nationwide Arena in the finale of their three-game road trip.

The Sabres have won 10 straight games on three prior occasions in their 56-year existence: 1984, 2006 and 2018. Each time, the streak stopped there. A win today would give the 2025-26 team sole possession of the franchise record and also break a tie with Colorado for the longest streak in the NHL this season.

It’s also yet another important game in the tightly congested Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets – though last in the conference – are above .500 and sit just six points out of a playoff spot.

The Sabres are currently all alone in the second wild-card spot, having held the position with Florida’s loss in the Winter Classic on Friday.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.