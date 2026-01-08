Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the road to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

After seeing their 10-game winning streak come to an end in the finale of a three-game road trip in Columbus, the Sabres returned home and promptly returned to the win column with a 5-3 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday.

They now turn their attention to an important Eastern Conference matchup – one of several in their immediate future. The Sabres enter Thursday one point out of a wild card spot; the Rangers sit just two points behind them (albeit with three more games played).

Buffalo’s upcoming five-game homestand features three contests against East playoff contenders in Florida, Philadelphia and Montreal.

So, it will be an important week in the standings, and it begins tonight at 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.