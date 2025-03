The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins (originally via Edmonton) in exchange for defenseman Henri Jokiharju, the team announced Friday.

Jokiharju recorded six points (3+3) and averaged 16:18 of ice time in 42 games with the Sabres this season.

The Sabres originally acquired the Oulu, Finland native from Chicago in a July, 2019 trade. He played 351 games across six seasons in Buffalo.