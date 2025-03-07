Sabres acquire Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker from Senators

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.

Norris, 24, is tied for second on the Senators with 20 goals in 53 games played this season. He also has 13 assists for 33 points, which ranks sixth on the team. The centerman is signed through 2029-30 with an average annual value of $7.95 million.

Norris, a first-round pick (19th overall) by San Jose in 2017, has made a habit of scoring goals since his rookie season 2020-21. He scored 17 goals and 35 points in 56 games that season as a 21-year-old, earning a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Since the start of his rookie season, the centerman ranks 48th in the NHL with an average of 0.39 goals per game – which averages out to 32 goals per 82 games. He tallied career highs with 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games during the 2021-22 season.