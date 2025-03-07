Sabres acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Rangers

The deal sends forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to New York.

Rangers
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Erik Brannstrom from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, the team announced Friday.

Brannstrom, 25, recorded eight points (3+5) in 28 games this season with Vancouver before being traded to New York on Jan. 31. Since the trade, the 5-foot-10 defenseman has played with Hartford (AHL).

Brannstrom, drafted 15th overall by Vegas in 2017, was also traded from Colorado to Vancouver on Oct. 6, 2024. He's been traded four times in his NHL career, which has seen him total 77 points (10+67) in 294 games. General manager Kevyn Adams said he'll report to Rochester (AHL).

Aube-Kubel, signed last July as a free agent, tallied one goal and one assist in 19 games with the Sabres before clearing waivers and being assigned to Rochester on Jan. 28.

