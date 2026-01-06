Sabres vs. Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Lindy Ruff shared his message to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, with their 10-game winning streak behind them and half a season of hockey still to play.

“There’s nothing easy,” Ruff said. “There’s no team you can point to and say, ‘This is going to be an easier one tonight.’ We’ve got to put the work in.”

The Sabres will look to get back in the win column when they return home on Tuesday to host the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo is coming off a 5-1 loss in Columbus, which snapped its franchise record-tying winning streak. Captain Rasmus Dahlin and other players who spoke postgame emphasized the importance of remaining even-keel in response to that loss, as they had done in the aftermath of the wins that preceded it.

“This is our test,” Dahlin said. “We need to bounce back here.”

They will have the opportunity to string together another run on home ice. After playing 10 of 14 games on the road in January, the Sabres six of their next seven games at KeyBank Center, where they’re 12-5-2 this season.

“We would really like to establish that this is a tough building to come in and play,” Ruff said. “That when [opponents] come in they go, ‘Man, the Sabres are playing well in here.’ That starts with playing well defensively. I think the second part, you’ve got to be ready to outwork the other team.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.