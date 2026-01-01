At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Stars 1

Quick recap and highlights from Buffalo's franchise-record-tying 10th straight win.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

This matches the longest winning streak in Sabres history; they accomplished it three prior times, most recently in November 2018. Buffalo will play for the franchise-record 11th straight win Saturday in Columbus.

Dallas scored 15 seconds into the game, but it was all Sabres from there. Tage Thompson led the way with two goals – both insurance tallies in the third period – and an assist. Buffalo also got multi-point efforts from Josh Doan (1+1), Bowen Byram (1+1) and Noah Ostlund (0+2), with Byram’s second-period snipe proving to be the game winner.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net for Buffalo and stopped 28 of 29 shots for his third straight win.

The Sabres (46) points now enter 2026 in playoff position, having passed the idle Florida Panthers (45 points) on Wednesday for the second wild-card spot.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 0, DAL 1 | Period 1, 0:15 – Mavrik Bourque (6) from Miro Heiskanen (28)

BUF 1, DAL 1 | Period 2, 7:44 – Josh Doan (11) from Tage Thompson (17)

Josh Doan evens the score at 1-1

BUF 2, DAL 1 | Period 2, 17:05 – Bowen Byram (9) from Noah Ostlund (4) and Alex Tuch (20)

Bowen Byram gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

BUF 3, DAL 1 | Period 3, 9:21 – Tage Thompson (19) from Josh Doan (15) and Bowen Byram (11)

Tage Thompson scores his 19th of the season

BUF 4, DAL 1 | Period 3, 11:36 – Tage Thompson (20) from Noah Ostlund (5) and Owen Power (8)

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

Up next

The Sabres conclude their road trip Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Columbus Blue Jackets. MSG's pregame coverage starts at 2:30.

