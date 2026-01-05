With winning streak over, Zucker prepares for return to lineup

Zucker’s power-play impact, injury updates and more from Monday’s practice.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

In its later stages, the Buffalo Sabres’ 10-game winning streak presented a dilemma for the coaching staff.

Forward Jason Zucker had recovered from his upper- and lower-body injuries and was ready to play. At the same time, the entire lineup was clicking – as it needed to, to go nearly a month without losing – and coach Lindy Ruff was hesistant to remove anyone from the equation.

“We were getting an effort from everybody that, when we sit as coaches – even [GM Jarmo Kekäläinen] was sitting in some of our meetings – and we’re talking about lineup, you’re talking about, ‘Well, does he deserve to come out?,’” Ruff said. “And that’s a great problem to have.”

The streak ended Saturday in Columbus, and Zucker will re-enter the mix Tuesday versus the Vancouver Canucks for his first game since Dec. 8.

“I think (he’s) a little frustrated he wasn’t put back in earlier, but I think the little extra time will help him, too, and I think he can help us,” Ruff said.

“I talked to him before that Dallas game, and he was anxious to get back in, which he should be. Any player that sits out shouldn’t be happy; if he’s happy, he’s in the wrong business.”

Practice

He practiced Monday on a line with Josh Norris and Alex Tuch, pushing Noah Ostlund to the fourth line between Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn. Zucker also slotted back into the first power-play unit.

The 33-year-old leads the Sabres with five power-play goals despite playing just 21 of 40 games to date; he also missed eight games with an illness in November. Zucker’s return should be timely for a man advantage that went 0-for-5 on Saturday and is 2-for-25 in the last nine games.

Buffalo’s power play has averaged 2.08 shots and 0.32 goals per two minutes with Zucker on the ice, compared to 1.60 shots and 0.19 goals without him, per Natural Stat Trick. At its best, the unit has gotten pucks, bodies and sticks near (or in) the crease to capitalize on rebounds and second chances. These Zucker tallies serve as good examples:

Four of Zucker's power-play goals this season

“I think we’ve just got to simplify a little bit,” Zucker observed of the recent struggles. “Get more pucks on net. Try to shoot pucks to kind of put them in chaos a little bit and create some chances that way. Every kill in this league is so good, it’s hard just to beat them when they’re standing there staring at you.”

With 18 points (9+9) at all strengths, he’s been one of the Sabres’ most productive scorers when available. That, plus his vocal presence as Buffalo’s most veteran player, can only help the team sustain its recent success.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.

Injury updates

Goaltender Alex Lyon remained absent – he sustained a lower-body injury Dec. 29 in St. Louis – but is considered day to day, Ruff said.

Defenseman Michael Kesselring didn’t practice, either, but Ruff “[hopes] to see him skate by probably the end of the week here.”

Ruff also shared that forward Justin Danforth, out since Oct. 15 with a broken kneecap, has begun taking “preliminary” skates, an encouraging sign in his rehab process.

Lindy Ruff - January 5, 2026

Tuch talks Olympics

Tuch, unlike Tage Thompson, didn’t get the call for Team USA and The Winter Olympics. There remains a chance he’s added as an injury replacement, but the winger isn’t dwelling on the news.

“Obviously that’s something that I was shooting for this year,” Tuch said. “Came up short, but I’m just going to use it as motivation to come in and work really hard each and every day. No matter what, that’s the type of guy I am. I just want to try to be better each and every day for myself, for my teammates.”

Home-heavy schedule

The Sabres have played 11 of their last 14 games on the road but still managed to go 10-4-0 in that stretch. Beginning Tuesday, they’ll play six of their next seven at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo’s .684 home points percentage (12-5-2) ranks fourth in the NHL, and the city appears to be rallying around its red-hot hockey team.

“It’s been a lot of fun each and every home game,” Tuch said. “We’re just kind of rolling with it, just playing hard, making this place a hard place to play and stacking up a lot of wins here. So, we’ve got to continue doing that.”

Alex Tuch - January 5, 2026

Jason Zucker - January 5, 2026

Up next

Puck drop versus Vancouver is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and MSG's pregame coverage will start at 6:30.

