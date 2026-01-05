With winning streak over, Zucker prepares for return to lineup

In its later stages, the Buffalo Sabres’ 10-game winning streak presented a dilemma for the coaching staff.

Forward Jason Zucker had recovered from his upper- and lower-body injuries and was ready to play. At the same time, the entire lineup was clicking – as it needed to, to go nearly a month without losing – and coach Lindy Ruff was hesistant to remove anyone from the equation.

“We were getting an effort from everybody that, when we sit as coaches – even [GM Jarmo Kekäläinen] was sitting in some of our meetings – and we’re talking about lineup, you’re talking about, ‘Well, does he deserve to come out?,’” Ruff said. “And that’s a great problem to have.”

The streak ended Saturday in Columbus, and Zucker will re-enter the mix Tuesday versus the Vancouver Canucks for his first game since Dec. 8.

“I think (he’s) a little frustrated he wasn’t put back in earlier, but I think the little extra time will help him, too, and I think he can help us,” Ruff said.

“I talked to him before that Dallas game, and he was anxious to get back in, which he should be. Any player that sits out shouldn’t be happy; if he’s happy, he’s in the wrong business.”