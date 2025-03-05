Sabres sign Greenway to 2-year contract extension

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jordan Greenway to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Greenway, 28, is now under contract with Buffalo through the 2026-27 season. He’d previously been scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

The 6-foot-6 winger has established himself as a go-to penalty killer and consistent physical presence since being acquired in a trade with Minnesota on March 3, 2023.

He ranks second among NHL forwards with 2:54 of shorthanded ice time per game over the last two seasons. And this season he’s blocked 3.4 shots per 60 minutes at all strengths, which is a career high.