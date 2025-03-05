Sabres sign Greenway to 2-year contract extension

The forward is now signed through the 2026-27 season.

Greenway Extension_VB
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jordan Greenway to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4 million, the team announced Wednesday.

Greenway, 28, is now under contract with Buffalo through the 2026-27 season. He’d previously been scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

The 6-foot-6 winger has established himself as a go-to penalty killer and consistent physical presence since being acquired in a trade with Minnesota on March 3, 2023.

He ranks second among NHL forwards with 2:54 of shorthanded ice time per game over the last two seasons. And this season he’s blocked 3.4 shots per 60 minutes at all strengths, which is a career high.

Roll the Greener highlight reel!

Greenway has also averaged 8.25 hits per 60 minutes since joining the Sabres, which ranks fourth among Buffalo skaters with 50 or more games played during that span.

Greenway has recorded a plus-seven rating and 40 points (17+23) in 110 games with Buffalo, including 28 (10+18) – while averaging a career-high 17:15 of ice time – in 2023-24.

He’s totaled eight points (3+5) in 26 games this season, his eighth in the NHL, which has twice been interrupted by a middle-body injury that required surgery in December. Greenway has played six games since returning Feb. 22, registering a team-high-tying 26 hits while moving up and down the lineup.

The Canton, N.Y. native was originally drafted by Minnesota in the second round in 2015. He played 317 games for the Wild before Buffalo traded for him ahead of the 2023 deadline.

