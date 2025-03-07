Sabres sign Zucker to 2-year contract extension 

The forward is now signed through the 2026-27 season.

Zucker Extension_VB
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jason Zucker to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.75 million, the team announced Friday.

Zucker, 33, is now under contract through the 2026-27 season. He’d previously been scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

The 14-year veteran has made a resounding impact on the Sabres since signing last July, with on- and off-ice leadership complementing one of the most productive scoring seasons of Zucker’s 14-year career.

Zucker ranks fourth on the team with 18 goals and ranks fifth with 44 points; he’s averaged a career-best 0.81 points per game across 54 games played. Further, he’s scored a career-high nine power-play goals – and tied a career high with 16 power-play points – as a net-front fixture on Buffalo’s first man-advantage unit.

Zucks is extended!

In all situations, Zucker’s willingness to battle for pucks and positioning in high-traffic areas has driven positive results for the team. The Sabres own a 61-percent goal share (69-44) during Zucker’s all-strengths ice time, which is the highest of any Buffalo skater this season.

Zucker is Buffalo’s oldest skater by more than three years. With so much experience to share, the vocal veteran has served as an invaluable resource and example for the Sabres’ young, developing talent.

“He’s just someone to follow,” Tage Thompson said in January. “I think his effort has been there every night – practice and games. … Just good to have that voice in the locker room. A steady-state kind of guy, doesn’t get too high or too low, and then he just shows up to the rink and does work.”

The Newport Beach, Calif. native was originally drafted by Minnesota in the second round in 2010. After parts of nine seasons with the Wild, Zucker bounced around to Pittsburgh, Arizona and Nashville. He’s totaled 414 points (214+200) in 751 regular season games, plus 18 points (9+9) in 52 career playoff contests.

Buffalo also locked up 28-year-old forward Jordan Greenway to a two-year extension Wednesday.

News Feed

Sabres acquire Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker from Senators

Injuries and transactions | Latest roster news

Sabres' lead slips in 6-5 loss to Lightning

At the Horn | Lightning 6 - Sabres 5

'I'm happy to be in Buffalo' | Greenway talks contract extension, belief in Sabres' future

Prospects Report | Ostlund catches fire after slow start

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres sign Greenway to 2-year contract extension

Sabres conclude back-to-back with 6-2 loss against Sharks

At the Horn | Sharks 6 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Special teams overshadow Sabres’ comeback in Montreal

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Bryson impresses in return to lineup

Mistakes cost Sabres in loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres in the community | February 2025