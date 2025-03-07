Sabres sign Zucker to 2-year contract extension 

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jason Zucker to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.75 million, the team announced Friday.

Zucker, 33, is now under contract through the 2026-27 season. He’d previously been scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

The 14-year veteran has made a resounding impact on the Sabres since signing last July, with on- and off-ice leadership complementing one of the most productive scoring seasons of Zucker’s 14-year career.

Zucker ranks fourth on the team with 18 goals and ranks fifth with 44 points; he’s averaged a career-best 0.81 points per game across 54 games played. Further, he’s scored a career-high nine power-play goals – and tied a career high with 16 power-play points – as a net-front fixture on Buffalo’s first man-advantage unit.