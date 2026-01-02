Practice Report | Sabres' Olympians look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026

By Jourdon LaBarber
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – Rasmus Dahlin was only 17 years old when he got his first taste of Olympic action at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

NHL players did not participate that year, and Dahlin – months before he would be selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the first pick in the draft – had the honor of being the youngest player in the tournament.

That experience – living in the Olympic Village, surrounded by the world’s greatest athletes – only adds to his excitement to be among the NHL players attending Milano Cortina 2026 this February.

“It means everything,” Dahlin said. “That’s what you dream of as a kid. To be able to do it now, best against the best – Olympics are the coolest experience you can experience. It’s amazing.”

Dahlin was included among the first six players announced for Sweden’s roster back in June. On Friday, it was confirmed that he’ll have two Sabres players joining him: Tage Thompson with the United States and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with Finland.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff – a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a member of Canada’s coaching staff in 2010 and 2014 – commented on his players selections following the team’s practice on Friday.

“I think it’s awesome that all three of those guys get to represent their country and have a chance to play for gold,” he said. “It’s really going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – maybe guys get more opportunities, but for most of the guys, it will be a special couple of weeks.”

Thompson learned of his selection on Wednesday morning, when Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen pulled him aside at the team hotel for a phone call with Team USA GM Bill Guerin. That night, Thompson had two goals and an assist against the Stars.

“It means a lot,” Thompson said. “It’s been a big goal of mine for a while. I think any time you get to represent your country, it’s an honor, a special feeling. Especially doing it at the highest level is a very big honor.”

Thompson – who ranks second among American-born NHL players with 178 goals scored since the start of the 2021-22 season – was left off Team USA’s roster for last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, which was the first best-on-best men’s tournament since 2016.

Thompson rooted for Team USA from afar despite not making that team, even traveling to Boston to serve as an emergency replacement player for the final game against Canada. He represented his country at the IIHF World Championship in May and scored the golden goal in overtime, capturing the United States’ first gold medial in the event since 1933.

This season, Thompson solidified his spot with a team-leading 20 goals and 37 points while playing dependable, two-way hockey for a Sabres team currently enjoying a 10-game winning streak.

“He’s been really stepping up as a leader this year,” Dahlin said. “He’s doing the right things every night. Playing the right way. If he’s not scoring, he’s doing the right stuff. He’s been growing this year.”

Guerin offered his perspective on why Thompson made the team during a press conference on Friday.

“Buffalo fans see him each and every night,” he said. “He’s 6-foot-6 and can skate like the wind. He’s got an incredible shot, scoring ability, he’s got versatility as well. He can play center, play wing, kill penalties, he’s on the power play. The versatility, size and skill level are a pretty unique package.”

Luukkonen, too, has made a case for playing time with his recent performance. He’s posted a .962 save percentage in three starts on the Sabres’ current winning streak.

Luukkonen was selected to Finland’s roster for 4 Nations but served as the third goaltender behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen, both of whom are also on the Olympic roster.

“I feel like I’m ready to go if I get the chance,” he said. “But first and foremost, I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Friday’s practice

The Sabres took the ice at Children’s Health StarCenter outside of Dallas before departing for Columbus, where they’ll look for a franchise-record 11th straight win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Michael Kesselring was absent from practice due to a lower-body injury, Ruff said. The defenseman has not been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Jacob Bryson slotted in on a defense pair alongside Owen Power in Kesselring’s absence. The lines and pairs otherwise remained unchanged, with Jason Zucker and Tyson Kozak – both of whom have been working back from injuries – skating as extra forwards:

