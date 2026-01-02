Practice Report | Sabres' Olympians look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – Rasmus Dahlin was only 17 years old when he got his first taste of Olympic action at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

NHL players did not participate that year, and Dahlin – months before he would be selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the first pick in the draft – had the honor of being the youngest player in the tournament.

That experience – living in the Olympic Village, surrounded by the world’s greatest athletes – only adds to his excitement to be among the NHL players attending Milano Cortina 2026 this February.

“It means everything,” Dahlin said. “That’s what you dream of as a kid. To be able to do it now, best against the best – Olympics are the coolest experience you can experience. It’s amazing.”

Dahlin was included among the first six players announced for Sweden’s roster back in June. On Friday, it was confirmed that he’ll have two Sabres players joining him: Tage Thompson with the United States and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with Finland.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff – a two-time Olympic gold medalist as a member of Canada’s coaching staff in 2010 and 2014 – commented on his players selections following the team’s practice on Friday.

“I think it’s awesome that all three of those guys get to represent their country and have a chance to play for gold,” he said. “It’s really going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – maybe guys get more opportunities, but for most of the guys, it will be a special couple of weeks.”

Thompson learned of his selection on Wednesday morning, when Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen pulled him aside at the team hotel for a phone call with Team USA GM Bill Guerin. That night, Thompson had two goals and an assist against the Stars.

“It means a lot,” Thompson said. “It’s been a big goal of mine for a while. I think any time you get to represent your country, it’s an honor, a special feeling. Especially doing it at the highest level is a very big honor.”