Sabres announce documentary 'Dominik Hasek: Always the Goalie,' presented by Dave & Adams

The film, which explores Hasek's early life in Czechoslovakia, premieres Feb. 1 on the Sabres' digital channels.

AlwaysTheGoalie_KeyVisual_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Get ready to meet Dominik Hasek as you never have before.

The origins of the NHL’s greatest goaltender will be explored in “Dominik Hasek: Always the Goalie,” a film by the Buffalo Sabres presented by Dave & Adam’s.

The film premieres on the Sabres’ digital channels on Feb. 1. It will also air on MSG at a date to be announced.

“Always the Goalie” explores Hasek’s experience growing up in the tight-knit, working-class and communist-controlled city of Pardubice, Czechoslovakia and how it influenced his storied professional hockey career.

The Sabres production crew traveled to Pardubice, dubbed Czech’s “Hockeytown,” for an inside look at how Hasek grew from an often-tardy, six-year-old goalie with a homemade blocker to a gold medal Olympian and Stanley Cup champion.

Through the recollections of family, former teammates, coaches, and teachers, we gain unique perspective on one of the hockey world’s most distinctive stars and the extraordinary cultural and political climate that shaped his life.

