At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Canucks 3

Zach Metsa's 1st NHL goal stood as the game winner.

20250106 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Zach Metsa’s first NHL goal stood as the winner as the Buffalo Sabres survived a late push from the Vancouver Canucks to earn a 5-3 victory at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The win was Buffalo’s 11th in the past 12 games and fifth straight on home ice.

Metsa’s goal put the Sabres up 4-0 at 6:13 of the third period. The Canucks responded with three straight goals – a power-play marker from Jake DeBrusk, followed by two scored 39 seconds apart by Elias Pettersson and Liam Ohgren – to cut the Sabres’ lead to one with 4:05 remaining.

The Sabres reasserted themselves following a timeout and effectively ended the comeback bid when Josh Doan sent a 166-foot shot into the empty net with 1:24 left to play.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves and had a shutout through two periods. His night included a six-save penalty kill when the Sabres were nursing a 1-0 lead early.

Alex Tuch led the way offensively with a goal and an assist, the latter of which set up a shorthanded goal for Ryan McLeod. Tage Thompson also scored.

Metsa scored for the first time in his 12th NHL game. The 27-year-old defenseman initially signed an AHL contract with Rochester after concluding his collegiate career with Quinnipiac in 2023. He signed his first NHL deal this past summer.

Statistics

20260106 ATH 2

Scoring summary

VAN 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 2:01 – Tage Thompson (21) from Bowen Byram (12) and Owen Power (10)

Tage Thompson opens the scoring

VAN 0, BUF 2 | Period 1, 11:24 – Ryan McLeod (8) from Alex Tuch (21)

Ryan McLeod scores shorthanded

VAN 0, BUF 3 | Period 2, 9:37 – Alex Tuch (13) from Bowen Byram (13) and Josh Norris (9)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 3-0 lead

VAN 0, BUF 4 | Period 3, 6:13 – Zach Metsa (1) from Beck Malenstyn (4) and Jordan Greenway (4)

Zach Metsa scores his first NHL goal

VAN 1, BUF 4 | Period 3, 10:17 (PP) – Jake DeBrusk (11) from Kiefer Sherwood (5) and Brock Boeser (10)

VAN 2, BUF 4 | Period 3, 15:16 – Elias Pettersson (11) from Brock Boeser (11) and Filip Hronek (23)

VAN 3, BUF 4 | Period 3, 15:55 – Liam Ohgren (3) from Marcus Pettersson (29) and Linus Karlsson (9)

VAN 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 18:36 (EN) – Josh Doan (13) unassisted

Josh Doan scores empty-net goal

Photo Gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Canucks 3

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - Jan. 6, 2026

Bowen Byram - Jan. 6, 2026

Up next

The Sabres visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Sabres announce winner of 2026 J. Michael Duffett Memorial Award

Sabres vs. Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With winning streak over, Zucker prepares for return to lineup

Injuries and transactions | Jones recalled; Zucker activated from IR

Sabres focus on response after win streak ends in Columbus

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 5 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Sabres' Olympians look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026

Luukkonen named to Team Finland’s Olympic roster

Thompson named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games

'It was like a playoff game' | Sabres come back in Dallas for 10th straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Stars 1

Sabres at World Juniors | Mrtka wins silver with Czechia

Inside the numbers from the Sabres' 9-game winning streak

Sabres unveil Pride Night crest, designed by Adam Weekley

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 2

Sabres at Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Zucker to join Sabres for 3-game road trip