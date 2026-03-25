Sabres vs. Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

After taking care of business and collecting seven of eight points on the road, the Buffalo Sabres are in the home stretch (literally) of the 2025-26 regular season.

Buffalo will play seven of its last 11 games at KeyBank Center, beginning Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Boston Bruins.

“Coming back from a long trip, you always fear that first game, to get settled in,” said coach Lindy Ruff, turning his focus to the next game as always, after Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss in Anaheim.

Well, the Sabres have had eight multi-game road trips this season, and they’ve gone 6-1-0 in those first games back home. Overall, they’re 22-9-3 (.691) at home, which would be their best home record since 2006-07 (.720).

The Sabres have drawn 11 consecutive sellout crowds, and the home-ice support should only keep growing with the playoffs weeks away.

Wednesday's visitors are a very realistic playoff opponent, and if the season ended today, the Bruins would be returning to Buffalo to open the first round. The Sabres have gone 1-1-1 against them this season.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.