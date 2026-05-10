Sabres at Canadiens - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The series shifts to Montreal tied 1-1.

Game 3
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres play Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Sabres will be looking to rebound from a 5-1 loss in Game 2. It was an uncharacteristic performance marked by costly puck decisions as they tried to overcome an early two-goal deficit.

The team convened for a full practice on Saturday in an effort to put that game behind them.

“We got skating out there, I think everyone loosened up a little bit,” Alex Tuch said. “Getting back into playing hockey, some good laughs and just trying to stay loose. Trying to build up each other’s confidence and get back to how we know we can play.”

Here’s what you need to know going into Game 3.

How to watch

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call)

Pregame and Postgame Shows featuring Brian Duff and Martin Biron will air on MSG and the Sabres App along with the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Lineup notes

Sam Carrick is available to make his playoff debut, coach Lindy Ruff confirmed Saturday. Carrick practiced centering the fourth line between Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn in place of Tyson Kozak, who was absent for a maintenance day.

Carrick has been out since injuring his left arm in a fight with New York Islanders captain Anders Lee on March 31. The forward had five goals and won 57.3 percent of his faceoffs in 13 games for the Sabres after being acquired from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline.

The rest of the lineup was unchanged for Saturday’s practice, including Alex Lyon manning the starter’s net. The team did tweak its power-play units following an 0-for-5 performance in Game 2, with Zach Benson and Josh Doan moving up to the top unit alongside Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn and Josh Doan.

The second unit consisted of Jason Zucker, Josh Norris, Tuch, Ryan McLeod and Bowen Byram.

Here’s how the full group lined up for practice:

Practice

Numbers to know

  • Benson (2+3) and Doan (1+3) both enter tonight on three-game point streaks.
  • The Sabres are 3-0 on the road in these playoffs, having outscored the Bruins 13-3 in those games during Round 1.
  • Lyon had a .960 save percentage (72 saves on 75 shots) in those three road contests.

Playoff stats

20260510 Preview Stats

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