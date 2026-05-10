Sabres at Canadiens - Game 3 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres play Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Sabres will be looking to rebound from a 5-1 loss in Game 2. It was an uncharacteristic performance marked by costly puck decisions as they tried to overcome an early two-goal deficit.

The team convened for a full practice on Saturday in an effort to put that game behind them.

“We got skating out there, I think everyone loosened up a little bit,” Alex Tuch said. “Getting back into playing hockey, some good laughs and just trying to stay loose. Trying to build up each other’s confidence and get back to how we know we can play.”

Here’s what you need to know going into Game 3.