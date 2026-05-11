Sabres’ Ruff, Tuch, Benson reflect on loss, look ahead to Game 4

MONTREAL – The Buffalo Sabres stayed off the ice Monday following Sunday’s Game 3 loss, a 6-2 blowout that gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 series lead.
Previously these playoffs, the Sabres hadn’t practiced with one day between games, and breaking that routine before Game 3 clearly didn’t pay off. So, they met as a team Monday morning to review the loss and will hold a morning skate before Tuesday’s Game 4.
“We had our meeting, we had to hear what our coach had to say about the game last night,” Alex Tuch said. “We have to learn from it, but you’ve got to move on. You have to find a way to come out tomorrow and try to give them hell.”
Here are some highlights from Tuch’s, Lindy Ruff’s and Zach Benson’s Monday media availabilities.