Sabres’ Ruff, Tuch, Benson reflect on loss, look ahead to Game 4

Dissecting Game 3 mistakes and what it’ll take to tie the series vs. Montreal.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

MONTREAL – The Buffalo Sabres stayed off the ice Monday following Sunday’s Game 3 loss, a 6-2 blowout that gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 series lead.

Previously these playoffs, the Sabres hadn’t practiced with one day between games, and breaking that routine before Game 3 clearly didn’t pay off. So, they met as a team Monday morning to review the loss and will hold a morning skate before Tuesday’s Game 4.

“We had our meeting, we had to hear what our coach had to say about the game last night,” Alex Tuch said. “We have to learn from it, but you’ve got to move on. You have to find a way to come out tomorrow and try to give them hell.”

Here are some highlights from Tuch’s, Lindy Ruff’s and Zach Benson’s Monday media availabilities.

Alex Tuch

Alex Tuch - May 11, 2026

On processing Game 3 and an opportunity to tie the series:

“I don’t think we want to forget about that feeling last night. Me personally, I think that was definitely my worst defensive game of the playoffs, so I’m not gonna forget that feeling. But yeah, it’s only 2-1 in the series. We have to come out flying tomorrow.”

On the Sabres getting away from their game and making mistakes:

“Very much self inflicted. It’s all on our decisions and our will and our compete. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and get back to the game we know we can play and the game that’s been successful for us.”

On how to get things back on track as a team leader:

“It’s work. For me, it’s moving my feet, it’s working, it’s holding onto pucks, it’s making it difficult for them to play offense. What I’ve done, what I was doing in the first round, I need to be better at that.”

Lindy Ruff

On the team’s defensive struggles in Game 3:

“If you look at Montreal’s first goal (Alex Newhook), we’ve got first touch on the puck – first touch is a big deal. The decision we made with first touch is what cost us a goal against, and those are the decisions we’re trying to clean up. It’s all connected. If we make the proper play there, we’re probably breaking out of the zone. And when our forwards see us getting first touch, they’re reacting in a manner that we want to be leaving the zone. So, if we don’t handle that, then for a second, we can be out of position.”

On the line of Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn, which hasn’t scored an even-strength goal in nine playoff games:

“That line on the whole needs to produce, and it hasn’t. … They’ve been in on some good opportunities. Particularly Jack has had a lot of opportunities he hasn’t finished; I think they’ve got to finish. I looked at their game last night, and I think there was four times on entries we got to about the top of the circle, and we didn’t make a good decision. … We threw some pucks in the middle of the ice, which kind of fueled their breakouts. I’d like to see that cleaned up.”

On potential lineup changes for Game 4:

“We’re going to dress the lineup that we think is gonna be the best possible chance to win the game.”

Zach Benson

On taking time and space away from the Canadiens:

“We got away from our game too much last night. They’ve got skilled players that, you give them time and space, they’re gonna make you pay, so it’s just getting back to our system and playing our style of hockey. Making them play on their heels instead of us playing on our heels.”

On staying disciplined and controlled when a game gets heated, like Game 3 did:

“Everyone has a different way of staying even-keeled. Some guys self-talk, some guys breathe. You can’t do anything stupid. Sometimes, you’ve got to take a punch in the face, or maybe you don’t stop in front of the net that time. It’s little things that you’ve got to do to stay out of it.”

On the mood around the team on Monday:

“We’re excited for tomorrow. Everyone in that room knows that we didn’t play our best last night, and I think it’s just all excitement. Get to do it again tomorrow.”

Up next

Game 4 is Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

As always, Brian Duff and Marty Biron’s pregame and postgame shows will be available on MSG, the Sabres’ social channels and the Buffalo Sabres App.

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