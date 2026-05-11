Sabres’ Ruff, Tuch, Benson reflect on loss, look ahead to Game 4

On the team’s defensive struggles in Game 3:

“If you look at Montreal’s first goal (Alex Newhook), we’ve got first touch on the puck – first touch is a big deal. The decision we made with first touch is what cost us a goal against, and those are the decisions we’re trying to clean up. It’s all connected. If we make the proper play there, we’re probably breaking out of the zone. And when our forwards see us getting first touch, they’re reacting in a manner that we want to be leaving the zone. So, if we don’t handle that, then for a second, we can be out of position.”

On the line of Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn, which hasn’t scored an even-strength goal in nine playoff games:

“That line on the whole needs to produce, and it hasn’t. … They’ve been in on some good opportunities. Particularly Jack has had a lot of opportunities he hasn’t finished; I think they’ve got to finish. I looked at their game last night, and I think there was four times on entries we got to about the top of the circle, and we didn’t make a good decision. … We threw some pucks in the middle of the ice, which kind of fueled their breakouts. I’d like to see that cleaned up.”

On potential lineup changes for Game 4:

“We’re going to dress the lineup that we think is gonna be the best possible chance to win the game.”