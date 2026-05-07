At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

Watch the highlights from the Sabres' Game 1 win.

20260506 ATH 4-2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs picked up for the Buffalo Sabres where the first round left off: with Josh Doan and Zach Benson creating havoc and scoring points.

Doan (1+1) and Benson (0+2) had two first-period points each to build an early lead and the Sabres rode the momentum to a 4-2 win in Game 1 of their series against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Ryan McLeod also had two points (1+1) while Jordan Greenway and Bowen Byram added goals. Byram’s goal was his fourth of the playoffs, matching the franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a single playoff year.

Alex Lyon made 26 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

It was a hustle play from Doan and Benson that gave the Sabres added cushion during the third period of their Game 6 win over the Bruins. The duo started Game 1 against the Canadiens and immediately made an impact, with Benson drawing a tripping penalty just 30 seconds into the contest.

The duo combined for Buffalo’s first goal at the 4:31 mark, which saw Benson set up Doan on an odd-man rush. They combined to set up McLeod’s goal on the power play, which increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later.

The Sabres went 2-for-3 on the power play. It was their first game with multiple power-play goals in these playoffs.

Buffalo scored on four of 16 shots against Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes, who started all seven of the Canadiens’ first-round games against Tampa Bay and entered the night with a .914 save percentage.

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored goals for the Canadiens.

Scoring summary 

MTL 0 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 4:31 – Josh Doan (2) from Zach Benson (2)

Josh Doan opens the scoring

MTL 0 – BUF 2 | Period 1, 13:26 (PP) – Ryan McLeod (1) from Zach Benson (3) and Josh Doan (3)

Ryan McLeod scores on the power play

MTL 1 – BUF 2 | Period 1, 19:16 (PP) – Nick Suzuki (2) from Juraj Slafkovsky (1) and Ivan Demidov (2)

MTL 1 – BUF 3 | Period 2, 3:32 – Jordan Greenway (1) from Mattias Samuelsson (1)

Jordan Greenway gives the Sabres a 3-1 win

MTL 1 – BUF 4 | Period 2, 9:01 – Bowen Byram (4) from Ryan McLeod (2)

Bowen Byram makes it 4-1 Sabres

MTL 2 – BUF 4 | Period 2, 16:31 – Kirby Dach (3) from Zachary Bolduc (4)

Photo galleries

Up next

The Sabres host Game 2 at KeyBank Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

Brian Duff and Martin Biron will host pregame and postgame shows on MSG, the Sabres App, and the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

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