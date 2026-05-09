'We have to be better' | Sabres look ahead following Game 2 loss

Rasmus Dahlin planned to allow himself 30 more minutes to be angry.

The Buffalo Sabres captain was among the disappointed voices who spoke following a 5-1 loss in Game 2 of their second-round series with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Dahlin described the loss as “unacceptable” but still had the larger picture in mind: The series is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4, which is the exact scenario the Sabres found themselves in to start Round 1.

“Be angry for 30 more minutes, and then go to bed, sleep and then move on,” Dahlin said.

“It’s a big day tomorrow. … Usually, we get better from games like this. We’re good at learning, so even though I’m pissed right now, I’m positive about the future.”

The Canadiens – desperate after falling behind early in Game 1 – jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first five minutes. Alex Newhook scored on a deflection to put them on the board, then an offensive-zone faceoff win led to Mike Matheson burying a shot from the blue line past a screened Alex Lyon.

“We knew they were going to have a push,” Tage Thompson said. “Made some mistakes and it ends up in the back of your net and then you’re chasing the game.”

Newhook’s second goal of the game – scored on the rush as a Buffalo power play expired – increased Montreal’s lead to 3-0 early in the second period.

Zach Benson continued his strong playoffs by forechecking his way to a goal late in the second period, which ignited the crowd and served as a potential turning point. Instead, Alexandre Carrier scored on an odd-man rush to extend the Montreal lead to 4-1 early in the third.

Nick Suzuki added an empty-net goal to complete the scoring for Montreal.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff pointed to decision making with the puck as the root of the team’s struggles. A defensive-zone turnover preceded Newhook’s goal to open the scoring. Carrier’s goal came after Thompson lost control while trying to handle the puck near the blue line.

“I think three or four of the goals were just the result of bad puck play,” Ruff said. “You can’t beat yourself. We beat ourselves, and we know we have to be better.”

Responding to disappointing efforts has been a strength of this Sabres team all season. They went nearly four months during the regular season without losing consecutive games in regulation and responded to both of their first-round losses with strong winning efforts.

So, yes, they were rightfully angry on Friday night. On Saturday, the focus shifts to Game 3.

“We can't afford to spend any time on the game,” Ruff said. “In all likelihood, we'll probably practice tomorrow. Get the legs going. Feel good about puck touches.”

Here’s more from Game 2.