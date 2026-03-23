‘A bit of a track meet’ | Sabres play Ducks’ game for 60 minutes, lose in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Buffalo Sabres raced back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to take the lead, but the Anaheim Ducks mounted a comeback of their own and earned a 6-5 overtime win on Sunday at Honda Center.

Anaheim’s Mikael Granlund tied it with 1:44 remaining on a 6-on-4 power play, and Troy Terry scored the 3-on-3 winner on a breakaway. So, the Sabres fly home having gone 3-0-1 on their Pacific road trip and 12-1-1 overall since the Olympic break.

“Obviously, this game puts a little sour taste in your mouth, but I think coming here, if you’d asked us if we’d be happy with seven out of eight points, I think we’d all say yes,” reflected Owen Power, who had a goal and an assist in the overtime loss.

Buffalo had allowed one goal in Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles combined, but Sunday’s game was played at the Ducks’ pace. That is, fast and without much defense, a different style from what the Sabres do best.